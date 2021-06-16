METRO BASEBALL ROUNDUP: West splits with Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Heelan gets two late comebacks

SIOUX CITY — The West High School baseball team crept closer to the .500 mark on Tuesday with a MRAC split over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Wolverines (8-9) won Game 1 with an 11-1, five-inning victory while the Warriors took Game 2 with a 10-5 result.

The Wolverines scored seven runs in the fourth inning.

Landin Barker, Drew Benson, Kaleb Belt were among the Wolverines who had multiple hits.

Keenan Hegna allowed just one run in five innings. Bryce Click had two hits, including a double.

In Game 2, there were five Warriors who had multiple hits. Those five were Easton Wheeler, Tyler Lutjen, Aidan Sieperda, Click and Matthew McCrory.

Click also got the win on the mound. He allowed six hits and five runs. He walked four and didn’t strike out any Wolverines.

Bishop Heelan 9-5, C.B. Lincoln 7-4: The Crusaders scored thrice in the seventh inning to grab the Game 1 win.

Sean Schafer was 2-for-2 with a walk and four stolen bases. Jaron Bleeker had two hits.

Grant Hegarty had the win in relief.