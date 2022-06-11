Metro baseball teams have major hurdles to clear throughout the weekend

SIOUX CITY — Over the next week, baseball teams in the Missouri River Conference will get challenges that they’re eager to take on.

For starters, the East High School baseball team will welcome in the No. 1 team in Class 4A at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Johnston Dragons will come to the city to face East, which is a unique occurrence for a Central Iowa Metro League team to come to the area to play a baseball game.

East coach Trevor Miller is eager for the top-ranked team in Class 4A to come to Siouxland.

“It’s really important,” Miller said. “We feel humbled that the CIML wants to come up here. Johnston, they told us they wanted to come here last year but our field wasn’t ready. So, then, this year we picked it back up. It’s nice and we’re excited.”

The Dragons are 15-1 coming into Saturday’s game against the Black Raiders, which are 13-4-1.

The Black Raiders used Friday to practice and prepare for the top-ranked team in Class 4A. Going into Friday, it wasn’t discussed much, however.

“We don’t want to put too much emphasis on the kids and get them worked up, but we want to make sure they respect Johnston coming in here,” Miller said.

The Dragons and Black Raiders have played one another in each of the last two seasons, but those last two meetings have happened in Johnston.

The meeting during the 2020 season was in the substate final, as Johnston beat East 6-5 at home to get to the state baseball tournament and eventually won the whole thing.

“There’s a lot of value of not having to drive three-plus hours and get home late. We’re really excited to sleep in and get to go through our normal routine,” Miller said. “We think it’s a huge sign of respect from Johnston, Dowling (Catholic) and even the defending Class 4A champs, Pleasant Valley, called and they wanted to play. That’s a tribute to how hard our kids are working and teams on the east side of the state are noticing.”

Miller is grateful for teams like the Maroons — who will be here next weekend in a triangular that also includes Heelan at Bishop Mueller Field — Dragons and other central Iowa teams to make the trip up here.

The Des Moines-area schools could easily save their gas money and find common opponents around their neck of the woods, but the Dragons and Maroons are coming up here to want to play programs like the Crusaders and Black Raiders.

Miller pointed out that he’s OK with traveling, because it gives players to bond off the field and allows teams like the Black Raiders to play at unique diamonds, such as Johnston’s new ballpark.

“That’s when some of our introverted kids break out of their shell, and that’s how we get to know them,” Miller said. “I like it for that reason.”

East wasn’t the only metro baseball team to face a challenge this weekend.

West did make the trip to the Des Moines metro to face Ankeny Centennial on Friday. It was part of a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader.

Centennial won that game 9-1. Ankeny Centennial has a 7-7 record, but that record may be a little deceiving.

The Jaguars lost a 2-1 game to No. 7 Waukee Northwest on Monday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton will host a triangular on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City. The Warriors’ two opponents aren’t against CIML teams but they’ll be playing tough Class 3A competition.

First, the Warriors welcome in Harlan for an 11 a.m. game, then they’ll play Carlisle for a 3 p.m. game.

The Cyclones are 9-3 going into Saturday’s three-team tournament, while the Wildcats are 8-6.

Harlan opened the season with four straight wins over North, Le Mars and ADM.

Carlisle received votes in this week’s Class 3A Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

Warriors coach Matt Nelson said earlier this season that he and the players are excited to host the Wildcats and Cyclones.

“To really challenge ourselves, we got to go and find good competition on the weekends, just to consistently keep getting quality at-bats and challenge our pitchers and our defense to go and get out,” Nelson said. “That's just kind of how it’s been since I've taken over. On those weekends, we want to, obviously, compete and try and win the games, but we can learn a lot from some of those games, sometimes.”

