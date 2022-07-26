Moville Legion Baseball set for trip to Rapid City

SPENCER, Iowa – The Iowa high school baseball season may have ended Friday, but a handful of Iowa high school baseball players had a chance to keep playing this summer as the Iowa American Legion State Tournament took place in Spencer Sunday afternoon.

“It was a college baseball atmosphere because there's close to 20 players on the field yesterday that were seniors that are playing college baseball next year,” Iowa Great Lakes manager and coach Bob Protexter said. “So the athletic atmosphere was high powered, kind of an all-star series so to speak.”

The Moville Futures of the Wink-Sparks American Legion Post 303 took down Woodbury County of the George Nelson American Legion Post 662 in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 5-4 in the state championship game at Cardinal Field in Spencer, Iowa Sunday.

In both of Moville’s games Sunday, a deciding fifth run was scored in the seventh inning to win the game. In the championship, it was Bryce Click, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior committed to play baseball at Northwestern, who drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the title.

“I knew where we were at in the order, we had four guys coming up that have been playing with us since they were eight, nine or 10 years old and are some of the better players in this area,” Moville manager Robin Chute said. Chute can’t coach the team due to his ties with a handful of players as the coach at Woodbury Central, so Darin Click coaches the group.

Bryce Click’s single up the middle drove in Damon Schmid to give Moville the win and the state title. Schmid scored twice for the Futures in the game.

The game was tied heading into the bottom of the seventh thanks to an Ian Gill home run. The Bishop Heelan star hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at five before Click drove in the winning run in the bottom half of the inning.

Woodbury County’s Kaleb Gengler kept Moville off the board until the fifth inning with four strong innings of work on the mound. Ayden Hoag had two singles as well.

Kaleb Bleil of Woodbury Central was the starting pitcher for Moville in the championship game, but MOC-Floyd Valley’s Carson Jager earned the win in relief of Bleil.

Moville now advances to the Central Plains Regional Tournament August 3-7 in Rapid City. Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and North Dakota will each have a representative at the regional. The winner of the regional will immediately fly out to Shelby, North Carolina for the American Legion World Series August 11-16.

“I got quite a group of boys, they've been playing with each other for so long and had so many good experiences,” Chute said. “So this big stage, in their mind, doesn't even factor in in my book. I mean, they're just gonna go out and give it their all and give it their best. The regional thing doesn't really scare them at all.”

The members of the Futures who weren’t at state tournaments last week had an opportunity to scrimmage a team from California and Colorado Friday in preparation for Sunday and Regionals.

The Futures also have eight players moving on to play college baseball this fall. Damon Schmid (Iowa Central CC), Brandon Kron (Briar Cliff), Aidan Haukap (Briar Cliff), Kael Blauwet (Mount Marty), Carter Bleil (Kirkwood CC), Kaleb Bleil (Morningside), Easton Stusse (Doane) and Bryce Click (Northwestern) all have college commitments for the coming year. The remainder of the summer is their final chance to play as a team.

“They're all going to be playing each other quite often at the next level,” Chute said. “And in all honesty, I think it's not just the playing ball, because most of these guys are going to go play ball right after. I think, for them, we’ve built such a family relationship with this group over the years that it's one more chance to play baseball with their buddies, not necessarily just to continue on with their high school time. It's just one more chance to play with this little family they've created.”

Moville 5, Iowa Great Lakes 4: Despite a great start from Spencer senior Devin Dirkx, Iowa Great Lakes fell to Moville 5-4 in the semifinals.

Iowa Great Lakes scored early, as Dirkx had an RBI-ground out in the first inning and Seth Busch hit an RBI-double in the second inning. Brennan Elsbecker also had an RBI-single in the inning.

Elsbecker recorded a pair of singles and Busch a pair of doubles for Iowa Great Lakes against Moville and Sioux City East’s Aidan Haukap and Remsen St. Mary’s Jaxon Bunkers.

For Moville, Kaleb Bleil recorded two hits, including an RBI-single and Carter Bleil went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Bunkers had an RBI-single as well.

Woodbury County 12, Hiawatha 6: In the other semifinal of the day, a five run first inning for Woodbury County led to a 12-6 win over Hiawatha.

Ian Gill laced a two-run double to get the scoring started. Ayden Hoag and Kaleb Gengler then hit back-to-back RBI-singles to make it a 4-0 game. Gengler eventually came around to score and the lead was 5-0 after one inning.

Shane Sanderson and Jackson Freebern scored in the second inning to stretch the lead. Cal Eckstaine went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored.

Freebern and Gengler tallied two hits apiece and Gill laced four doubles and four RBI. Hoag went five and two-thirds innings for the win, striking out seven batters.

Bleil, Dirkx win awards

Two awards were handed out Sunday afternoon, one being the Tournament MVP award, and the other being a nomination for National Player of the Year.

Firstly, Kaleb Bleil was named Tournament MVP after going 2-for-4 with an RBI in game one and a strong start on the mound for the champion Moville Futures in the championship game. Bleil played his high school baseball at Woodbury Central and is committed to play at the next level at Morningside in Sioux City.

“We don't have a Sioux City Futures Program or Legion squad without him (Bleil),” Chute said. “And that's a big reason why we started it. It was just me as a dad getting this stuff going. So to be honest, there's so many guys that could have won that and he just happened to be selected and the kids just love each other so much and they get along so well that they were just happy for him.”

Spencer’s Devin Dirkx, a shortstop and pitcher for the Iowa Great Lakes Legion team, was nominated for the American Legion National Player of the Year. The senior is committed to play at Northwestern College this fall and is Iowa's nomination for the award. Dirkx is one of six seniors from the Iowa Great Lakes team committed to playing college baseball at some level.