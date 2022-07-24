Moville Legion Baseball wins state title in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa -- After taking down the Iowa Great Lakes Okobojis Milford Post 384 5-4 in the opening round, the Moville Futures of Wink-Sparks Moville Post 303 defeated Woodbury County 5-4 in the Iowa American Legion State Baseball Tournament.

The Moville Futures were led by Kaleb Bleil of Woodbury Central. Bleil is committed to Morningside for his college ball. Bleil went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in the opening round game against Iowa Great Lakes.

Heelan's Ian Gill, who plays for Woodbury County of George Nelson Legion Post 662, went 4-for-5 with four doubles and four RBI in its semifinal game against the Hiawatha Warriors of Hiawatha Post 735.

Woodbury County won its semifinal game 12-6. The championship game was set, as Moville and Woodbury County squared off for a trip to the American Legion Regional playoffs in Rapid City.

Bleil was the starting pitcher for Moville, who held a 4-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

Gill, carrying the momentum from his semifinal performance earlier in the afternoon, hit a 360-foot three-run home run to tie the game up.

In the bottom of the inning, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bryce Click, playing for Moville and committed to play college baseball at Northwestern, hit a single up the middle to score Damon Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson, winning the game. Schmid is committed to play at Iowa Central Community College.

Bleil won Tournament MVP for his performance in both games Sunday.