NSAA board votes to move entire state baseball tournament to Omaha

Omaha, home to the College World Series, will soon be home to the entire state high school baseball tournament.

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association voted 8-0 to accept Omaha's bid to host both the Class A and B tournaments for three years beginning in 2022. For years, the tournament had been split between Omaha and Lincoln.

Making Omaha's bid more appealing was the new Anderson Field on the campus of Nebraska-Omaha.

Lincoln has been hosting one class for several years, with most of the games taking place at Haymarket Park. However, scheduling conflicts with the Nebraska baseball team and Lincoln Saltdogs have forced the NSAA to use other facilities, mainly Sherman Field.

Lincoln's bid would have been cheaper for the NSAA, but the board wanted to make sure an entire tournament takes place at premier venues. Omaha's bid — which includes Papillion's Werner Park and UNO's ballpark — guaranteed that.

"Being in a premier is one of those things that we talked about," NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said. "It always goes back to what's best for our kids."

Anderson Field has 1,500 seats as well as berm seating one on each baseline. It also has a state-of-the-art artificial surface.