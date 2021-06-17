NSAA board votes to move entire state baseball tournament to Omaha

Omaha, home to the College World Series, will soon be home to the entire state high school baseball tournament.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association voted 8-0 to accept Omaha's bid to host both the Class A and B tournaments for three years beginning in 2022. For years, the tournament had been split between Omaha and Lincoln.
Making Omaha's bid more appealing was the new Anderson Field on the campus of Nebraska-Omaha.
Lincoln has been hosting one class for several years, with most of the games taking place at Haymarket Park. However, scheduling conflicts with the Nebraska baseball team and Lincoln Saltdogs have forced the NSAA to use other facilities, mainly Sherman Field.
Lincoln's bid would have been cheaper for the NSAA, but the board wanted to make sure an entire tournament takes place at premier venues. Omaha's bid — which includes Papillion's Werner Park and UNO's ballpark — guaranteed that.
"Being in a premier is one of those things that we talked about," NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said. "It always goes back to what's best for our kids."
Anderson Field has 1,500 seats as well as berm seating one on each baseline. It also has a state-of-the-art artificial surface.
In other actions taken by the NSAA board Wednesday:
* The state volleyball tournament will stick to a four-day schedule. Pinnacle Bank Arena will host the first three days and the championship matches will take place on a Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
The tournament ran on a four-day format last year because of COVID-19.
* The state football championship games will return to Memorial Stadium in November. Last year's championship games were play at host sites after COVID-19 protocols made it unfeasible for the NSAA to use the stadium.
* The four-day format for state track was well received this year, and the NSAA will strongly look at keeping it at four days instead of two at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Nate Neuhaus, who oversees track for the NSAA, said Dr. Cheryl Logan, who is the Omaha Public Schools superintendent, said OPS would be open to hosting a longer meet.
Classes A and D ran on Wednesday and Thursday and Classes B and C went Friday and Saturday last May.
