With the state tournament right around the corner, here is a look at the prep baseball action from Siouxland over the weekend:

Class 4A substate quarterfinals

Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, Sioux City North 4: North couldn't mount a comeback to extend its season at home in the Substate 3 game.

The Stars (26-13) had half of their runs driven in by Frankie Cedillo. Cael Walrod and Matthew Ericson accounted for the other two RBIs.

Lincoln (18-21) held North to five hits, one walk and one hit batter.

West Des Moines Dowling 9, Sioux City West 0: The Wolverines were limited to one hit in Friday night's Substate 7 road contest against the Maroons (25-11).

West ends its season 6-29.

Class 3A substate quarterfinals

No. 6 Bishop Heelan 12, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 (6 inn.): Brady Baker, Jaron Bleeker and Raiden Ericson all had two RBIs each and accounted for four of Bishop Heelan's six hits in the Substate 1 quarterfinal game.

Heelan (27-12) got a complete-game pitching effort from Hunter Wauhob, who got the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

BH/RV (8-14) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Crusaders went on to score a dozen unanswered runs from that point.

The Cruaders were scheduled to play Spencer in the substate semifinals Monday night at Lewis & Clark Park. Results were too late for the Journal's deadline for Tuesday's paper.

Spencer 8, Spirit Lake 4: Jaxon Hefner was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-4 at the plate in the Tigers' Substate 1 victory.

Hefner also had two RBIs for Spencer (21-7) and threw a complete-game on the mound, allowing four runs (one earned) with two strikeouts.

Spirit Lake (12-12) went for for six hits, three walks and had one hit batter.

MOC-Floyd Valley 9, Sioux Center 0: The Dutchmen had plenty of offense and used three pitchers to hold the Warriors to three hits and a walk in the Substate 1 contest.

Brooks McCarty, who went for an RBI and two runs scored on offense, got the win for MOC-Floyd Valley (26-7) after throwing five innings on one-hit ball. Blake Aalbers, Kaleb Koerselman, Luke Korver and Kael Arends each ended with one RBI for the Dutchmen.

Sioux Center ends the season with a 12-13 record.

MOC-Floyd Valley was set to host Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Substate 1 semifinal game Monday night. Results were too late for the Journal's deadline for Tuesday's paper.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4, Le Mars 3 (8 inn.): SB-L won in walk-off fashion in extras to advance in Substate 1.

Easton Wheeler went 2-for-3 and had three RBIs with three stolen bases from the leadoff spot in the SB-L (27-14) lineup. Parker Lutgen also drove in a run.

Hunter Echter got the win for the Warriors after pitching two innings against Le Mars (17-17). The Bulldogs went for nine hits and drew a walk with one hit batter.

Storm Lake 14, Denison-Schleswig 0 (5 inn.): Carson Lullmann went 3-for-4 with a double, run scored and four RBIs in the dominant Substate 8 win for the Tornadoes.

Storm Lake (20-9) also had pitcher Jake Eddie hold Denison-Schleswig (7-25) to just one hit with no walks over five innings as Eddie got the win. Eddie, Charlie Dvergsten and Jacob White combined for seven Storm Lake RBIs while Aiden Phillips and Allan White each drove in one run apiece.

Class 1A district finals

No. 2 Kingsley-Pierson 8, MMCRU 1: The Panthers went for a dozen hits in their District 1 final win. Kingsley-Pierson (25-2) held MMCRU (11-12) to just one hit in the game with one hit batter as Boston Doeschot got the win in throwing 4 ⅓ innings and striking out seven.

Evan Neumann went 3-for-4 at the plate for K-P with three RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. Emerson Pratt and Beau Bubke each drove in two and had two hits while Tyler Orzechowski and Beau Goodwin combined to go 4-for-7 in the No. 6 and 7 spots in the Panther lineup.

The Panthers will seek to return to the Class 1A state tournament when they meet Newell-Fonda in the Substate 1 finals Tuesday night in Cherokee. Newell-Fonda beat K-P on the road 5-4 in the regular season finale.

Newell-Fonda 5, Bishop Garrigan 2: Newell-Fonda's Max Carlson went 1-for-2 with two RBIs with a walk at the plate and Carlson also pitched 2 ⅓ innings on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two in the District 2 final.

Carlson, however, did not factor into the decision as the win went to teammate Ryan Greenfield, who tossed 4 ⅔ shutout innings for the Mustangs (23-5) and allowed just one hit and walked two with one strikeout.

Garrigan (24-7) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. That scored stood until the bottom of the fifth when Newell-Fonda went for five runs.

No. 3 Remsen St. Mary's 3, Alta-Aurelia 0: Remsen St. Mary's scored two runs in the first inning and one more in the third to close the scoring for the game in the Hawks' District 13 championship win.

Remsen St. Mary's (28-2) saw Collin Homan throw a complete-game no-hitter with nine strikeouts. He allowed Alta-Aurelia (22-8) base runners, both of which reached by being hit by a pitch.

Isaiah Gerrietts had two of Remsen St. Mary's three hits. The other went to Landon Waldschmitt, who was credited with the Hawks' only RBI.

The Hawks will seek to return to the Class 1A state tournament when they face Woodbury Central in the Substate 7 finals Tuesday night in Holstein.

Woodbury Central 3, Tri-Center 0: Woodbury Central scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to claim a District 14 title at home over Tri-Center.

Kyan Schultzen, Will DeStigter and Max McGill combined on a two-hit shutout. Schultzen pitched the first five frames, allowing no hits while striking out five.

Zach Butler drove in a run with a sacrifice for the Wildcats.

Woodbury Central (18-5) beat Tri-Center (17-9), 19-2 on June 26.

No. 10 Gehlen Catholic 1, Akron-Westfield 0: A Carter Kellen RBI that scored Connor Kraft in the second inning was all the scoring there was as the Jays (22-5) grabbed a win at home to claim the 1A District 14 title.

Kellen and Kraft went a combined 4-of-7 at the plate. Kraft added a stolen base and got the pitching win as he held Akron-Westfield (21-9) to two hits and struck out 10 with two walks.

Gehlen will look to qualify for the state tournament when they face West Harrison (23-3) in the Substate 8 finals Tuesday night at Sioux City East High School.

Class 2A district finals

No. 9 West Lyon 12, Unity Christian 2 (5 inn.): Jayden Ver Meer had three RBIs and Korey McKenney, Mason Ver Meer and Spencer Ver Meer all drove in two as the Wildcats (23-3) took the District 2 title.

Carter Ver Meer and Gage Blauwet each drove in one West Lyon run, and Evan Faber got the win on the mound after he threw 1 ⅔ innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. Spencer Ver Meer also pitched for West Lyon. He threw 3 ⅓ innings of no-hit ball with no walks and struck out two.

The Wildcats will vie for a state tournament bid when they face Forest City in the Substate 1 finals Tuesday night in Estherville.

No. 5 Underwood 8, Hinton 1: Easton Robertson's three-RBI effort for Underwood was enough to pace the Eagles past Hinton in the District 15 championship at Underwood High School.

Dawson Spies had an RBI for Hinton (15-9), and the Blackhawks had five hits as a team, including a Brogan Lake double.

Jack Vanfossan got the win for Underwood (22-3) as he pitched into the seventh and struck out five, walked three and hit one batter.