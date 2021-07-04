Prep baseball: A look at Iowa Class 1A, 2A substate brackets

The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team received a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A-District 1 bracket earlier this week, as the Hawks will try to make it to state for the 14th time.
Should the Hawks make it to the state tournament, it’ll be their fifth time and their playoff journey starts on July 10 with a home game against Storm Lake St. Mary’s.
Remsen St. Mary’s, ranked third in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, have won 17 games this season.
The Hawks will host three playoff games through the district finals.
Gehlen Catholic (16-7) will host a 1A-1 district quarterfinal doubleheader, as the Jays will host South O’Brien (3-15). The other game will be between MMCRU (10-9) and Trinity Christian (4-11).
On the other side of the Class 1A-Substate 1 bracket, Newell-Fonda has the other “1” seed. The Mustangs are 15-5, and they’ll face North Union to open the playoffs.
The two district winners will meet July 20 in Cherokee.
Class 1A-District 16
Kingsley-Pierson (20-3) also received a No. 1 seed, and it’ll play at home against Whiting next Saturday night. Like the Hawks, the Panthers have home-field advantage through the district bracket.
Lawton-Bronson (11-6) and River Valley (3-12) will play in the other district quarterfinal, hosted in Kingsley.
Woodbury Central (18-7) has the second seed in the district, and the Wildcats host West Monona (3-17) next Saturday. Akron-Westfield and Westwood are also in the district bracket, and that game will be played in Moville.
Tri-Center is the No. 1 seed in District 15. The substate final is July 20 at Sioux City West’s field.
Class 2A-1
Unity Christian and West Lyon each received a first-round bye in the district bracket.
The Knights (16-4) await the winner between West Sioux (8-6) and Central Lyon (5-10). The Falcons and Lions are playing at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in Hinton.
The Knights’ game is at 7 p.m. July 13.
Hinton and Western Christian will play next weekend after the Falcons/Lions game. The winner will play in Orange City against West Lyon.
In District 2, Okoboji and Sheldon will go on the road to play district quarterfinal games. The Pioneers (6-14) will play Sibley-Ocheyedan at 5 p.m. on July 10 in Emmetsburg, then the Orabs (4-12) play the E-Hawks right after.
Estherville-Lincoln Central and Spirit Lake received byes in that district.
Class 2A-2
District 3 has five local teams in it, but Alta-Aurelia is the only one with a first-round bye. The Warriors (14-7) will play the winner between Sioux Central/Cherokee, which will be played next weekend at Brooke Memorial Field in Peterson.
The Warriors’ game between either the Rebels (12-8) and Braves (2-12) is in Pocahontas on July 13.
Brooke Memorial Field in Peterson will also host the game between Manson-Northwest Webster and Ridge View (10-11) on July 10.
2A-8
No local teams in this substate received a first-round bye in District 16.
Missouri Valley and MVAOCOU (7-8) will play at 5 p.m., July 10, at OABCIG’s field. The winner of that game will play Kuemper Catholic at Merchants Park in Carroll on July 13.
The Falcons, meanwhile, will be hosting East Sac next Saturday, and the winner of that game will play Panorama in Carroll on July 13.