Prep baseball: A look at Iowa Class 1A, 2A substate brackets

The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team received a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A-District 1 bracket earlier this week, as the Hawks will try to make it to state for the 14th time.

Should the Hawks make it to the state tournament, it’ll be their fifth time and their playoff journey starts on July 10 with a home game against Storm Lake St. Mary’s.

Remsen St. Mary’s, ranked third in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, have won 17 games this season.

The Hawks will host three playoff games through the district finals.

Gehlen Catholic (16-7) will host a 1A-1 district quarterfinal doubleheader, as the Jays will host South O’Brien (3-15). The other game will be between MMCRU (10-9) and Trinity Christian (4-11).

On the other side of the Class 1A-Substate 1 bracket, Newell-Fonda has the other “1” seed. The Mustangs are 15-5, and they’ll face North Union to open the playoffs.

The two district winners will meet July 20 in Cherokee.

Class 1A-District 16