Prep baseball: Bishop Heelan downs 4A No. 2 Waukee

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Bishop Heelan High School baseball coach Andy Osborne said after Friday's loss to Dowling Catholic that the team needed ti pick each other up.

The Crusaders took that message to heart on Saturday.

The Crusaders picked up an 8-5 win over Class 4A No. 2 Waukee Saturday at the Battle of the Bluffs Tournament in Council Bluffs.

Kaleb Gengler tallied three hits and an RBI while striking out 10 batters over five innings in the win for the Crusaders. Jackson Freebern went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Brady Baker added a base hit and two RBI and Jaron Bleeker two hits and one RBI for the Crusaders. Shane Sanderson picked up the save on the mound.

The win was well-welcomed after Friday's 6-5 loss to the Maroons.

"Maybe it wasn't our worst game, but we did not come anywhere near our potential and that was the disappointing thing for me," Osborne said. "We have such a talented group. There's no other team in our substate who is more talented than us. All of our losses, it feels like, we've been in situations where we didn't do enough to win games."

Winterset 6, Heelan 0: Winterset ace Justin Hackett — a TCU baseball commit — struck out 13 Crusaders in a 6-0 win over Heelan.

Sean Schaefer recorded two of Heelan's three hits and stole four bases in the loss.

ADM 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2: Cole Conlon and Brayden Kerr tallied two hits each in the Warriors 6-2 loss to ADM.

Aidan Sieperda added a base hit and an RBI for the Warriors. Bryce Click took the loss on the mound, striking out three over four innings.

Grant Rychnovsky and Carter Madison tallied two this and two RBI for the Tigers in the win. Rhylan Stine-Smith added two hits. Benjamin Smith struck out four over seven innings in the win.

North Polk 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: Kole Krings and Tyler Sullivan tallied two hits each to lead North Polk to a 2-0 win over the Warriors.

Reece Wrage pitched five innings, striking out eight in the win.

Easton Wheeler and Cole Conlon recorded base hits for the Warriors. Brody Blake took the loss, striking out two over six innings.

East 3, Bettendorf 1: Brecken Schossow hit a two-run home run to lead East to a 3-1 win over Bettendorf Saturday.

Aidan Haukap tallied three hits in the win. Lincoln Colling struck out five in the win and Jacob Benker recorded the save.

Wrigley Matthys and Connor Chase tallied two hits each for Bettendorf. Collin McKenzie took the loss, pitching four innings.

Waukee Northwest 11, East 1: Van Horn tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Waukee Northwest to an 11-1 win over East.

Drwe Oleshko tallied two hits, including a home run and two RBI for Northwest in the win. Grant Miller earned the win on the mound, striking out seven.

Cole Johnson tallied three hits and Aidan Haukap two for the Black Raiders. Tony Bartels pitched four innings, striking out five.

Remsen St. Mary's 12, West Lyon 2: Carter Schord tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 12-2 win over West Lyon Saturday at the Granville Tournament.

Alex Schroeder and Collin Homan tallied two hits and two RBI each for the undefeated Hawks (21-0). Cael Ortmann tallied three hits. Jaxon Bunkers struck out five over five innings in the win.

Kingsley-Pierson 11, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1: The Panthers scored in five of the six innings where they went to bat.

The Panthers had 10 hits, all singles. Evan Neumann had two hits, and he also had an RBI.

Boston Doeschot knocked in two runs.

Conner Beelner pitched four innings as the starter, and he recorded 11 strikeouts. The pitching trio of Beelner, Easton Nissen and Jackson Howe held the Nighthawks to one hit. Noah Leusink had that lone hit for BHRV.

Friday's games

Dowling Catholic 6, Bishop Heelan 5: Cooper Nicholson tallied three hits and one RBI to lead Dowling Catholic to a 6-5 win over Heelan Friday.

Trever Baumler added two hits and one RBI for the Maroons. Sam Carroll pitched four innings in the win.

Brady Bakers tallied two hits and three RBI for the Crusaders. Jackson Freebern added a base hit and one RBI. Nathan Lawler struck out two over five 1/3 innings.

MOC-Floyd Valley 9, Central Lyon 8: The Dutch scored thrice in the sixth inning and once out of the seventh.

Nikolai Wede had three hits and five stolen bases. Carson Jager also had two RBIs.

Reece Vander Zee had three hits for the Lions.

Storm Lake 4, Spencer 0: The Tornadoes spoiled the 25th anniversary party for the Tigers state championship baseball team.

Hunter DeMey held the Tigers scoreless while striking out four. Aiden Phillips had three hits.

