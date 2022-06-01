Prep baseball: Dakota Valley readies for championship game against Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS — The Dakota Valley baseball team earned a spot in Wednesday’s South Dakota Class B championship game with a 4-3 win on Tuesday over Winner/Colome.

Ashton Pick had two RBIs in the closely-contested game.

Jake Pruchniak got the win for the Panthers, striking out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings.

The Panthers played Dell Rapids in the championship game on Wednesday.

East sweeps Lincoln: The East High School baseball team earned a conference sweep on Tuesday with 10-3 and 6-4 wins over Council Bluffs Lincoln at Gale Wickersham Complex.

The Black Raiders scored four runs in the fourth inning. Cole Johnson had a sacrifice fly while Lincoln Colling had an RBI single in that inning.

Aidan Haukap was the winning pitcher in Game 1, as he allowed three runs on three hits.

Game 2 went to the ninth inning, and in the ninth, Brecken Schossow had a two-run single that gave the Black Raiders the win.

Blake Patino had three of the Black Raiders’ 11 hits.

Johnson took the win, holding the Lynx hitless in the eighth and ninth innings.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6, Bishop Heelan 4: Warriors junior Drake Van Meter hit a two-run home run. Bryce Click also doubled in the win.

Both of those hitters knocked in two RBIs. Aidan Sieperda had the fifth run batted in.

Click pitched a complete game, needing 78 pitches through seven innings. He had three strikeouts.

Heelan’s Sean Schaefer and Jackson Freebern each had two hits. Schaefer hit a home run.

Bishop Heelan 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: The Crusaders scored two runs in the seventh inning to avoid the sweep.

Ian Gill had two hits that included a home run.

Tylar Lutgen pitched all seven innings, and he struck out five.

West 6, North 1: The Wolverines jumped out to three first-inning runs in the Game 1 win.

Wolverines senior Skylar Hansen had two hits, including a homer. He also struck out 11 hitters on the mound.

West 9, North 8: West senior Sam Dattolico was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Ethan Olhausen had two RBIs in the win.

Hinton 16, Unity Christian 0: The Blackhawks scored seven runs in the seventh inning on Tuesday.

Easton Stusse had a three-hit game, while Dylan DeVries, Gavin Nelson and Brody Spies each had two hits.

Owen Eli also had a pinch-hit double in the win.

Kingsley-Pierson 15, Westwood 0: Conner Beelner and Jackson Howe held the Rebels to two hits on Tuesday night in Sloan.

Beelner was also 4-for-4, all four singles, along with knocking in three runs.

Evan Neumann was 4-for-5 with three RBIs. One of those hits was Neumann.

Brandon Kron doubled while Boston Doeschot had a triple and three RBIs.

Both of the Rebels hits from Frank Lewis and Connor Tentinger were singles.

Remsen St. Mary’s 10, Gehlen Catholic 2: The Hawks’ big inning came during the fifth when they scored five runs. Ryan Willman had an RBI double, while Jaxon Bunkers and Cael Ortmann had run-producing singles.

Hunter Pick and Collin Homan also doubled in the win, as the Hawks improved their record to 10-0.

Ortmann and Willman teamed up to hold the Jays to two runs on 10 hits.

Gehlen’s Keaton Logan, Gabe Wiltgen and Carter Kellen each had two hits.

West Monona 11, River Valley 3: The Spartans scored in every inning but the second.

West Monona freshman Chase Lander was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He also struck out five hitters over four innings.

H-M-S 11, South O’Brien 4: Hawks sophomore Jacob Cates had three hits and two doubles. He had three RBIs, too.

Jordan Ortega was two outs shy of a complete game, logging eight strikeouts.

Central Lyon 13, Western Christian 2: J.J. VanderZee drove in three runs while Cooper Spiess had two RBIs in the win over the Wolfpack.

Reece Vander Zee had 10 strikeouts over four innings.

Levi Jansma had two hits for the Wolfpack.

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Estherville-Lincoln Central 2 (10): Dutch senior Carter Aalbers had two hits and an RBI in the hard-earned win.

Jackson Van Den Bosch had four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

George-Little Rock 6, Sheldon 4: Mustangs sophomore Collin DeLeeuw went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBis.

Max Hamill had two hits for the Orabs.

Lawton-Bronson 10, MVAOCOU 9: Oliver Denney knocked in four runs for the Eagles and hit two doubles.

Ridge View 7, OABCIG 6: The Raptors had three-run innings in the first and fourth.

The Falcons tried to bounce back with two in the seventh inning, but fell short.

Raptors senior Tyhler Kolpin was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and three runs scored.

Tracin Price struck out 11 to get the win.

Treyten Kolar recorded three hits, including a double, for the Falcons.

