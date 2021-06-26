 Skip to main content
PREP BASEBALL: Drake Van Meter hits home run in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's loss to Lewis Central
PREP BASEBALL: Drake Van Meter hits home run in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's loss to Lewis Central

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Lewis Central High School baseball team held the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors to just one big hit on Saturday, defeating them 8-1.

Bryce Wilcox and Aron Harrington held the Warriors to just two hits. The big hit came from Drake Van Meter, as he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Bryce Click and Cole Conlon combined to strike out three Titans hitters.

BISHOP HEELAN 10, BETTENDORF 2: The Crusaders scored in three of the four innings Saturday in a game played at the Brent Prange Tournament at West Des Moines Valley.

Ian Gill and Shane Sanderson each had three hits, while Brett Sitzmann had a two-hit game.

Sitzmann had four RBIs.

Sitzmann held the Bulldogs to four hits, and he struck out three.

Late Friday

SPIRIT LAKE 7, CENTRAL LYON 0: Riley Reynolds stuck out 13 Lions batters on Friday in the win.

Max Carney was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 12, SOUTH O’BRIEN 3: Tigers senior Anthony Kooiker struck out 10 Wolverines to help his team win their fourth game of the season on Friday.

Colton Kuiper was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Boston Riedemann knocked in a run for the Wolverines.

OABCIG 6, RIVER VALLEY 0: Falcons junior Easton Harms was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Eric Sibenaller also drove in a pair for the Falcons, winning their 10th game this summer.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 11, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Dutchmen sophomore Austin Oolman held the Mustangs to one hit. He struck out six hitters.

The Dutchmen led 10-0 after two innings.

MMCRU 9, HMS 0: Royals pitcher Carson Pick struck out 12, and he also held HMS to just one hit on Friday.

The Royals had nine hits, all singles.

Drake Van Meter mug

Van Meter
