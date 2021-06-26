PREP BASEBALL: Drake Van Meter hits home run in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's loss to Lewis Central

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Lewis Central High School baseball team held the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors to just one big hit on Saturday, defeating them 8-1.
Bryce Wilcox and Aron Harrington held the Warriors to just two hits. The big hit came from Drake Van Meter, as he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Bryce Click and Cole Conlon combined to strike out three Titans hitters.
BISHOP HEELAN 10, BETTENDORF 2: The Crusaders scored in three of the four innings Saturday in a game played at the Brent Prange Tournament at West Des Moines Valley.
Ian Gill and Shane Sanderson each had three hits, while Brett Sitzmann had a two-hit game.
Sitzmann had four RBIs.
Sitzmann held the Bulldogs to four hits, and he struck out three.
Late Friday
SPIRIT LAKE 7, CENTRAL LYON 0: Riley Reynolds stuck out 13 Lions batters on Friday in the win.
Max Carney was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 12, SOUTH O’BRIEN 3: Tigers senior Anthony Kooiker struck out 10 Wolverines to help his team win their fourth game of the season on Friday.
Colton Kuiper was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Boston Riedemann knocked in a run for the Wolverines.
OABCIG 6, RIVER VALLEY 0: Falcons junior Easton Harms was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Eric Sibenaller also drove in a pair for the Falcons, winning their 10th game this summer.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 11, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Dutchmen sophomore Austin Oolman held the Mustangs to one hit. He struck out six hitters.
The Dutchmen led 10-0 after two innings.
MMCRU 9, HMS 0: Royals pitcher Carson Pick struck out 12, and he also held HMS to just one hit on Friday.
The Royals had nine hits, all singles.