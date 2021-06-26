PREP BASEBALL: Drake Van Meter hits home run in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's loss to Lewis Central

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Lewis Central High School baseball team held the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors to just one big hit on Saturday, defeating them 8-1.

Bryce Wilcox and Aron Harrington held the Warriors to just two hits. The big hit came from Drake Van Meter, as he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Bryce Click and Cole Conlon combined to strike out three Titans hitters.

BISHOP HEELAN 10, BETTENDORF 2: The Crusaders scored in three of the four innings Saturday in a game played at the Brent Prange Tournament at West Des Moines Valley.

Ian Gill and Shane Sanderson each had three hits, while Brett Sitzmann had a two-hit game.

Sitzmann had four RBIs.

Sitzmann held the Bulldogs to four hits, and he struck out three.

Late Friday

SPIRIT LAKE 7, CENTRAL LYON 0: Riley Reynolds stuck out 13 Lions batters on Friday in the win.

Max Carney was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.