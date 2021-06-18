PREP BASEBALL: East baseball dominates in doubleheader over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — The East High School baseball team held Sergeant Bluff-Luton to five hits and three runs in a Missouri River doubleheader Thursday at East’s baseball field.

The Black Raiders won Game 1, 15-2 in four innings, then they won the nightcap 7-1.

In Game 1, Aiden Haukap held the Warriors to three hits in Game 1. He struck out four hitters.

Cael Boever hit a home run. Sophomore Kelynn Jacobsen was 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Cam Riemer had two hits.

Easton Voigt also hit a pair of doubles.

Carter Brown had two of the SB-L hits.

Boever pitched in Game 2, and he held the Warriors to two hits, both to Bryce Click.

Boever struck out 16 men.

Riemer and Jacobsen had doubles while Cole Johnson had a two-run homer.

LE MARS 13-11, NORTH 3-1: Carter Arens and Cal Eckstaine each doubled in Game 1 to set the tone for the Bulldogs.

Braiden Hurd knocked in three runs while Brady Williams had two RBIs.