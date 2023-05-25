Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Sioux City East High School baseball team rode a big third inning to a 10-6 non-conference win over Harlan at home on Wednesday.

After the sides went scoreless in the first inning, Harlan scored five run in the top of the second.

East (3-5) got three runs back in the bottom, then took a 9-5 lead with six in the third.

The clubs canceled each other out from there with one run each over of the final four frames.

East and Harlan (0-4) each went for 10 hits for the game.

Tony Bartels, a senior, tossed five innings for the Black Raiders to earn the win. He struck out five and allowed one run on four hits and a walk.

Freshman Quinton Ashcraft pitched two innings and was a major factor in East's offense in going 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.

Eighth-grader Kason Clayborne was 2-for-4 hitting in East's cleanup spot with three RBIs. Black Raiders Jax Theeler and Lincoln Colling each drove in two runs on one hit apiece while Cal Jepsen also ended with an RBI.

Colling was also 2-for-2 on stole base attemps.