Prep baseball: Errors cost Sioux City East in substate setback

SIOUX CITY – East High picked a bad time to have its worst defensive baseball game of the season.

Seven errors were too much for the Black Raiders to overcome in an 8-4 loss to West Des Moines Valley Monday at East.

Six of the eight Valley runs were unearned and the Tigers advanced to a substate final Wednesday at top-seeded Ankeny.

“We haven’t had a defensive breakdown like that all season,” East Coach Trevor Miller said. “Not to take away from Valley did – they played well and swung it well – but for our defense to break down like that, that’s a tough way to go down.”

Caleb Corbin went the distance on the mound for Valley, whose 19-19 overall record is deceiving. The Tigers play quality competition all season long in the Des Moines Metro Conference.

Corbin led off the game with a solo home run and after giving up three runs in the bottom of the first, settled down quite nicely. He allowed only an unearned run in the fourth inning the rest of the way.

East, which ended a magnificent 35-7 campaign, spotted the Tigers three runs in the first, but came right back to even things in its first at-bat.

