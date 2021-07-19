 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball: Errors cost Sioux City East in substate setback
0 Comments
alert top story

Prep baseball: Errors cost Sioux City East in substate setback

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – East High picked a bad time to have its worst defensive baseball game of the season.

East vs Valley baseball

East's Cael Boever makes a turn to throw to first after making the force out on Valley's Cade Grevengoed during Sioux City East vs West Des Moines Valley Class 4A, Substate 1, second-round baseball action played Monday, July 19, 2021, in Sioux City.

Seven errors were too much for the Black Raiders to overcome in an 8-4 loss to West Des Moines Valley Monday at East.

PHOTOS: East vs Valley substate baseball

+8 
+8 
East vs Valley baseball
+8 
+8 
East vs Valley baseball
+8 
+8 
East vs Valley baseball
+8 
+8 
East vs Valley baseball
+8 
+8 
East vs Valley baseball

Six of the eight Valley runs were unearned and the Tigers advanced to a substate final Wednesday at top-seeded Ankeny.

“We haven’t had a defensive breakdown like that all season,” East Coach Trevor Miller said. “Not to take away from Valley did – they played well and swung it well – but for our defense to break down like that, that’s a tough way to go down.”

Caleb Corbin went the distance on the mound for Valley, whose 19-19 overall record is deceiving. The Tigers play quality competition all season long in the Des Moines Metro Conference.

Corbin led off the game with a solo home run and after giving up three runs in the bottom of the first, settled down quite nicely. He allowed only an unearned run in the fourth inning the rest of the way.

East, which ended a magnificent 35-7 campaign, spotted the Tigers three runs in the first, but came right back to even things in its first at-bat.

Sioux City East's Sean McManamy pitches and first baseman Kaleb Nutt catches a pop fly for an out during a Class 4A substate game against West Des Moines Valley played Monday, July 19, 2021, in Sioux City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cam Riemer started the Black Raider first with his first of four singles and Terrick Thompson followed with a double. Cael Boever lined an RBI single to right field and went all the way to third on a throwing error. He scored the tying run on a ground out by Kelynn Jacobsen.

East left missed a chance to take the lead in the second, leaving two runners on, then after Valley took a 4-3 lead in the top of the third, stranded a runner at third in the bottom half.

The Black Raiders tied it at 4-4 in the fourth when Brecken Schossow reached on an error and scored on a single by Riemer.

Valley, though, scored two unearned runs in the fifth, another in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

“We had some pitchers throw really well,” Miller said. “Sean came in and did a really nice job, but unfortunately the defensive breakdowns kind of dug us into the hole and it didn’t matter who was on the mound.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

“Corbin started a little weak, I think he wasn’t locating well. He settled in nicely and had us off balance. We got exposed at the bottom of our lineup where we had some inexperience. That’s a tough thing to do when you’re going against a really good pitcher in the playoffs.”

East starter Trevor Hill lasted only one inning, allowing three runs on four hits. Sean McManamy came on to provide three strong innings, surrendering only one run. Aidan Haukup worked two frames before ace Boever finished up.

Corbin gave up seven hits – four to leadoff batter Riemer – and struck out five. Valley finished with eight hits and three errors.

It was a tough pill to swallow for eight East seniors. The team and coaches took a little extra time together after the game.

“We talked from day one about what your legacy is going to be,” Miller said. “It’s really hard to get to the state tournament and you can’t define your season based on whether you get to the state tournament.

“We just told the guys, what is your legacy? Everyone has a legacy they have left and that’s what’s most important. You still went 35-7 and 27-1 in the conference and that’s an historic season.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: East vs West Des Moines Valley baseball

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News