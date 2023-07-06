LE MARS, Iowa — Class 1A No. 10 Gehlen Catholic High School baseball team fell behind Lawton-Bronson after the visiting Eagles scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the Jays responded and are heading to the Class 1A District 14 semifinals.

Gehlen Catholic beat Lawton-Bronson, 14-7, at the Riverview Athletic Complex in Le Mars on Wednesday.

The Jays (21-5) led 3-0 after four, before the big frame by the Eagles (8-12). But Gehlen countered with an 11-run fifth to surge back into the lead.

Gehlen Catholic will face Akron-Westfield (21-8) for the District 16 championship at 7 p.m. Saturday in Le Mars.

Keaton Logan, Gabe Wiltgen and Brandon Gengler all had two RBIs for the Jays in the win, and Carter Kellen, Dylan Poeckes and Connor Kraft all drove in one apiece as Gehlen totalled 17 hits for the game.

Kraft, who threw four shutout innings, picked up the win. He allowed just one hit and struck out 10.

Oliver Denney, Lane Mitchell and Brady March all had two RBIs for Lawton-Bronson and JJ Hope chipped in one.

Akron-Westfield 4, Woodbine 0: The Class 1A Substate 8 quarterfinal game between was scoreless until the Westerners broke away in the fifth by scoring three runs in the fifth.

Micheal Swancutt recorded both the Akron-Westfield's RBIs. The Westerners (21-8) had a combined six hits in the seven inning contest.

Woodbine ends the season at 18-7.

No. 2 Kingsley Pierson 16, George-Little Rock 0 (4 inning): Kingsley-Pierson easily took the win from George Little Rock in a Class 1A Substate 1 quarterfinal. The Panthers (25-2) came out hot, tallying four runs in the first and more in the second.

Evan Neuman dominated from both sides with a double and 2 RBIs while striking out nine Mustangs (3-19) from the mound.

Kingsley-Pierson will play MMCRU (11-12) in the Substate 1 semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kingsley-Pierson High School.

Woodbury Central 2, Earlham 1: The Wildcats improved to 17-5 with the win. Earlham ends the season with a 15-12 record.

Woodbury Central will host Tri-Center on Saturday in the 1A District 14 final.

Class 2A

Unity Christian 1, Central Lyon 0 (9 inn.): Unity Christian took Central Lyon (15-11) into extra innings after a scoreless game, narrowly stealing the win the bottom of the ninth.

The Knights (17-13) recorded a total of three hits and the winning RBI scored on a single from Braedan Bosma.

Dylan Bosma pitched the first six innings for the Knights, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters. Kyan Emmelkamp came in for relief, striking out five in three innings.

Unity will face West Lyon (22-2) for a spot in the Substate 1 state qualifer at 7 p.m. Saturday at West Lyon Baseball Field.

West Lyon 8, West Sioux 0: Gage Blauwet drove in four runs on two hits, tripling in the fourth, scoring three, and singling in the third, scoring one.

Korey McKenney impressed from both the mound and the plate for West Lyon (22-2), recording a double and 13 strikeouts to keep the Falcons scoreless.

West Sioux ends the season at 7-13.

Hinton 11, Ridge View 7: The sides remained scoreless through the end of the second inning, but the Blackhawks broke out in the third with three in each of the third and fourth innings.

Glen Carlson went 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs for Hinton (15-8). Kaden Barrett, Dylan Hartman and Carter Allen drove in runs.

Hartman threw 3 ⅓ innings on the mound to pick up the win, striking out four while allowing three Raptor runs on three hits, three walks and two hit batters.

Hinton (15-8) advances to face top-seeded Underwood (21-3) in the Class 2A District 15 final Saturday.

Ridge View ends the season at 14-8.