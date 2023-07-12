The Gehlen Catholic High School baseball team used a big sixth inning to put away West Harrison at reach the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2014.

The program won state titles in 1995 and 1999.

The Jays saw seven of its first eight batters reach in the decisive frame. Gehlen Catholic scored six runs in the sixth after going into the inning tied at three in Tuesday's 1A Substate 8 final at Sioux City East.

West Harrision would cut the lead in half, but get no closer as the Jays won the subtate final, 9-6.

The Jays (23-5) enter the 1A state tournament as the No. 6 seed and will play Lynnville-Sully (28-1) in the first round on Monday at Merchants Park in Carroll, with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.

Gehlen fell behind after the Hawkeyes scored a run in the first as a result of a Jays error, and then tacked on two more in the third, prompting Gehlen to go to David Begnoche on the mound in replacement of Zayne Weiland.

The Jays tied the game with a three-run fourth inning.

Connor Kraft drove the first run in with a triple to score Ryan Augustine, who walked to lead off the frame. It was the senior Kraft's 16th RBI of the season.

Koleson Evan ended with three RBIs to account for half of the runs driven in by West Harrison (23-4). Brady Melby, Sage Evans and Mason McIntosh each had one RBI each.

Melby took the loss as he pitched 1 ⅓ innings and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks.

Since Gehlen's last loss, a 4-3 defeat to Newell-Fonda on May 29, the Jays have won four straight by a combined score of 39-13, with a pair of those victories shutouts.

