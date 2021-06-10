PREP BASEBALL: Hinton forces mercy rule on Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Jake Eddie was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Mark Eddie held Spirit Lake to three hits and struck out six batters in 6 2/3 innings.

Max Carney had one of those three hits, which was a double.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 10, Western Christian 5: The Midgets scored in each of the first four innings, and led 8-5 after the fourth inning.

Ryan Schlitz homered in Wednesday’s win, while Owen Larson was 2-for-4.

Levi Jansen led Western Christian with two hits, and he knocked in a run.

Newell-Fonda 3, Alta-Aurelia 2: The Mustangs scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.

Newell-Fonda sophomore Ryan Greenfield was 2-for-3 with a double.

Hogan Henrich struck out nine in the complete game.

Alta-Aurelia sophomore Sam Colerick was 2-for-2 with an RBI double.

Ridge View 10, River Valley 4: Cade Harriman had two RBIs and a double en route to helping the Raptors beat the Wolverines on Wednesday.

The Raptors scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead.