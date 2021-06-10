PREP BASEBALL: Hinton forces mercy rule on Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School baseball team scored three runs in the first inning, and that sparked the Blackhawks to an 11-1 win Wednesday over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
Blackhawks junior Easton Stusse was 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs.
Stusse also scored three times.
Carter Worden and Tate Linton each knocked in two runs.
Hinton sophomore Glen Carlson held H-M-S to just one hit. He had 14 strikeouts, two walks and one hit batsmen.
West Lyon 11, George-Little Rock 0: Wildcats freshman Carter Ver Meer held the Mustangs to no hits, while walking two hitters. He also struck out seven.
Zach Van Beek hit a triple during a three-hit night.
Kingsley-Pierson 10, West Monona 0: Beau Bubke held the Spartans to no hits during the five-inning game.
Bubke held the Spartans to one baserunner, which happened on a walk. He struck out five.
Nine different Panthers recorded a hit. Boston Doeschot had three RBIs.
Storm Lake 2, Spirit Lake 1: Mark Eddie and Jake Eddie led the Tornadoes to the win over the Indians on Wednesday.
Jake Eddie was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.
Mark Eddie held Spirit Lake to three hits and struck out six batters in 6 2/3 innings.
Max Carney had one of those three hits, which was a double.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 10, Western Christian 5: The Midgets scored in each of the first four innings, and led 8-5 after the fourth inning.
Ryan Schlitz homered in Wednesday’s win, while Owen Larson was 2-for-4.
Levi Jansen led Western Christian with two hits, and he knocked in a run.
Newell-Fonda 3, Alta-Aurelia 2: The Mustangs scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.
Newell-Fonda sophomore Ryan Greenfield was 2-for-3 with a double.
Hogan Henrich struck out nine in the complete game.
Alta-Aurelia sophomore Sam Colerick was 2-for-2 with an RBI double.
Ridge View 10, River Valley 4: Cade Harriman had two RBIs and a double en route to helping the Raptors beat the Wolverines on Wednesday.
The Raptors scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead.
Sioux Center 13, Sheldon 0: The Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings.
Chris DeSmit had three of the Warriors’ hits. Lane Kamerman knocked in three runs.
Taylor DeJager held the Orabs to one hit — Max Hamill had it — during the four-inning game.
Spencer 9, Cherokee 2: Tigers junior Devin Dirkx had two doubles in the win on Wednesday.
Reid Tigges had three RBIs.
Braves junior Joe Benson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.