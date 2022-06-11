Prep baseball: Hinton wins 10th game of the season

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — The Hinton High School baseball team won its 10th game Saturday in a 10-2 victory over Central Decatur.

Friday’s results

Lawton-Bronson 9, West Monona 1: Eagles senior Matt Peters was 4-for-4, while hitting two doubles and knocking in two runs.

Oliver Denney had six strikeouts in seven innings.

Spartans junior Jesse Boynton was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Gehlen Catholic 11, Harris-Lake Park 0: Jays senior Ryan Livermore had two hits including a triple.

The Jays had 10 hits. Carter Kellen had two RBIs.

Remsen St. Mary’s 5, MMCRU 0: The Hawks scored two runs apiece during the fourth and fifth innings.

Hawks senior Carter Schorg was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He also had eight strikeouts in the shutout.

Sioux Central 9, West Bend-Mallard 1: The Rebels won their 10th game of the season, and it was a road win over the Wolverines.

Rebels junior Ethan Mills was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. He also had three steals.

Storm Lake 14, Fort Dodge 11: The Tornadoes scored thrice in the eighth inning to move their record to 14-3.

The Tornadoes led 8-0 at the middle of the fourth inning.

Trevor Turner was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Aiden Phillips knocked in four runs. Phillips had two doubles.

Central Lyon 13, George-Little Rock 0: Lions senior J.J. VanderZee was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Andrew Austin collected 11 strikeouts in five innings.

Collin DeLeeuw had the Mustangs’ lone hit.

MOC-Floyd Valley 11, Okoboji 0: Austin Oolman had two hits in the win over the Pioneers.

Carson Jager struck out the side in his one inning of work.

Newell-Fonda 8, Pocahontas Area 1: Beau Wilken and Ryan Greenfield each had three hits on Friday.

Greenfield had three RBIs and a double. Greenfield was also the winning pitcher, striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings.

OABCIG 11,MVAOCOU 1: The Falcons had seven runs during the sixth inning to force the 10-run rule.

Zach Hemer had a three-hit game with three RBIs.

Adam Mitchell knocked in a run with the Rams.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9, Sioux Center 5: The Nighthawks had a 6-3 lead after three innings.

Sam Remmerde had three hits and an RBI.

Cade Fisher hit a three-run homer.

Creed Waring had two hits for the Warriors.

Sheldon 8, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7: The Orabs scored all eight of their runs in the first four innings.

Braden Schwartz had two hits and two RBIs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0