Prep baseball: IHSAA reveals Class 3A and 4A baseball brackets

The postseason picture for Iowa high school baseball is now complete.

The IHSAA on Wednesday morning released the substate brackets for Iowa's Class 3A and 4A baseball teams, who will begin their journeys toward the 2021 state tournament late next week.

All three of Sioux City's metro public schools are in the Class 4A, Substate 1 tournament, which begins play at 7 p.m. on July 16.

In that substate bracket, No. 6 seeded Des Moines North (0-28) will play at No. 1 seeded Ankeny (25-6). Closer to home, Sioux City East will host Sioux City North, while Sioux City West will travel to West Des Moines Valley for its substate quarterfinal contest.

With six-team substate brackets in Class 4A, the highest remaining seed after the first round of play will automatically receive a bye to the finals. The other two remaining teams will play on July 19 at 7 p.m. in the substate semis.

Class 3A

Over in Class 3A, the Substate 1 bracket is entirely made up of Siouxland area programs.