Prep baseball: IHSAA reveals Class 3A and 4A baseball brackets

The postseason picture for Iowa high school baseball is now complete.
PHOTOS: Bishop Heelan vs Sioux City East baseball
The IHSAA on Wednesday morning released the substate brackets for Iowa's Class 3A and 4A baseball teams, who will begin their journeys toward the 2021 state tournament late next week.
All three of Sioux City's metro public schools are in the Class 4A, Substate 1 tournament, which begins play at 7 p.m. on July 16.
In that substate bracket, No. 6 seeded Des Moines North (0-28) will play at No. 1 seeded Ankeny (25-6). Closer to home, Sioux City East will host Sioux City North, while Sioux City West will travel to West Des Moines Valley for its substate quarterfinal contest.
With six-team substate brackets in Class 4A, the highest remaining seed after the first round of play will automatically receive a bye to the finals. The other two remaining teams will play on July 19 at 7 p.m. in the substate semis.
Class 3A
Over in Class 3A, the Substate 1 bracket is entirely made up of Siouxland area programs.
In Game One, No. 1 seed Le Mars (19-10) will host No. 8 seed Spencer (7-10) for a spot to the substate semifinals on July 19. Elsewhere, No. 4 MOC-Floyd Valley (23-4) will host No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22-12), while No. 2 Storm Lake (22-5) will host No. 7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-6).
The final game in the bracket will feature No. 3 Bishop Heelan (20-12-1) facing off with No. 6 Sioux Center (16-10). All of the substate quarterfinals games will be played on July 16 at 7 p.m.
In Class 3A, Substate 8, No. 3 Denison-Schleswig will play No. 6 Carroll (11-16) in the quarterfinals.
The substate finals for both Class 3A and Class 4A will be played on July 21, at 7 p.m.
The winner of the eight substates in each class will advance to the Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament later this month.
In Class 1A and 2A, the state tournament will be played in Carroll, beginning on July 26. For Class 3A and 4A, state baseball begins on July 28 in Iowa City.