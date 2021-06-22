PREP BASEBALL: Kingsley-Pierson bounces back with win over OABCIG

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson baseball team bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a solid victory on Monday over OABCIG, as the Panthers walloped the Falcons, 16-1.
K-P junior Jackson Howe had a team-high three hits, and five RBI, while pitcher Evan Neumann struck out five batters and allowed six hits.
With the win, K-P improved to 18-2 on the season, while OABCIG fell to 8-6.
MVAOCOU 10, River Valley 4: The MVAOCOU baseball team improved to 6-6 on the season with a 10-4 Monday night win over River Valley. Sophomore Kolby Scott had three hits in the game, with two RBI, while sophomore Kolby Scott had two hits, including a triple.
Hinton 7, Akron-Westfield 3: The Hinton baseball team beat Akron-Westfield on Monday night, 7-3, as the Blackhawks improved their season record to 7-3. Hinton won the game despite only getting five hits, as the Blackhawks batters drew eight walks.
Junior Gavin Nelson struck out six batters over 6 1/3 innings of work.
With the win, Hinton improved to 11-5, while the Westerners fell to 10-10.
Remsen-St. Mary's 6, Unity Christian 5: The Remsen St. Mary's baseball team came out on top in a Monday battle for first place in the War Eagle standings, as the Hawks beat Unity Christian, 6-5, by scoring two timely runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and one more in the eighth.
The Knights held a 5-3 lead going into the seventh, but the Hawks tied it up, and walked it off with one more in the bottom of the eighth inning.
With the win, Remsen-St. Mary's improved to 15-2, while the Knights fell to 13-3.
Storm Lake 15, Western Christian 2: Storm Lake baseball improved to 15-4 on the season with a 15-2 victory over Western Christian.
The Tornadoes had 12 hits in the game, including three singles from sophomore Edgar Barriero, and a pair of doubles from senior Kevin Lopez.
Sophomore Jake Eddie struck out 12 batters and allowed just four hits for Storm Lake, over five innings.
Le Mars 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 3: Le Mars baseball snapped MOC-Floyd Valley's nine game winning streak on Monday, as the Bulldogs took down the Dutchmen, 5-3.
Le Mars had 12 hits in the game, with junior Brady Williams finishing with three of them. Dutchmen senior Colton Korver had two hits and three RBI.
The Bulldogs improved to 13-7 on the season, while the Dutchmen are now 15-3.
West Lyon 9, Okoboji 4: The West Lyon baseball team beat Okoboji on Monday, 9-4, as the Wildcats clubbed nine base hits in the game., while holding the Pioneers to just two.
West Lyon was led on offense by junior Kael Blauwet, who finished with three hits, two RBI, and one stolen bases.
Alta-Aurelia 15, West Bend-Mallard 0: The Alta-Aurelia baseball team beat West Bend-Mallard on Monday night, 15-0, as the Warriors smacked 15 hits. The win improved Alta-Aurelia to 11-5 on the season.