PREP BASEBALL: Kingsley-Pierson bounces back with win over OABCIG

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson baseball team bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a solid victory on Monday over OABCIG, as the Panthers walloped the Falcons, 16-1.

K-P junior Jackson Howe had a team-high three hits, and five RBI, while pitcher Evan Neumann struck out five batters and allowed six hits.

With the win, K-P improved to 18-2 on the season, while OABCIG fell to 8-6.

MVAOCOU 10, River Valley 4: The MVAOCOU baseball team improved to 6-6 on the season with a 10-4 Monday night win over River Valley. Sophomore Kolby Scott had three hits in the game, with two RBI, while sophomore Kolby Scott had two hits, including a triple.

Hinton 7, Akron-Westfield 3: The Hinton baseball team beat Akron-Westfield on Monday night, 7-3, as the Blackhawks improved their season record to 7-3. Hinton won the game despite only getting five hits, as the Blackhawks batters drew eight walks.

Junior Gavin Nelson struck out six batters over 6 1/3 innings of work.

With the win, Hinton improved to 11-5, while the Westerners fell to 10-10.