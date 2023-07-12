CHEROKEE, Iowa — The tighter the game got, the more confidence Evan Neumann had in his Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team.

"We trust each other, and I just knew we were going to get it done," said the senior pitcher/infielder.

Tuesday's Class 1A Substate 1 final pitted the second-ranked Panthers against Newell-Fonda, and Kingsley-Pierson prevailed with a 2-0 victory on Kenny Bern Field at Sam Doupe Ball Complex in Cherokee.

It's Kingsley-Pierson's third trip to state since 2020 and sixth time at state overall. Moreover, the top-ranked Newman Catholic getting upset by Saint Ansgar on Tuesday, the Panthers head to state as the No. 1 seed in the 1A tournament and will open the quarterfinals against South Winneshiek, the No. 8 seed with a season record of 24-11. The state quarterfinal game will be at Merchants Park in Carroll at 11 a.m. on Monday.

"I told them after the game to stay hungry," said Kingsley-Pierson head coach Taylor Doeschot. "I don't really need to tell them that, but I just wanted to remind them that we still have work to do.

"Playing against a great team like Newell-Fonda made us a better team and will help prepare us for next week. So I couldn't be happier with the outcome and how the game played out."

Kingsley-Pierson (27-2) scored both runs in the seventh inning, a frame in which the Panthers accounted for three of their seven hits.

Leadoff hitter Conner Beelner started the top of the seventh inning with a base hit and was sacrificed to second. He tagged on a Neumann flyout, setting the table for senior second baseman Boston Doeschot to find the outfield gap for an RBI double.

"I was just hoping my boys ahead of me would get on base," Doeschot said. "I was confident that if they did that, I could do some damage. Evan did a great job for us on the mound, and we got the top (of the order up) in the seventh and closed it out.

"This means the world to me. I've played with a lot of these same guys since third grade and didn't want this to be our last game together. I guess we'll play on."

Doeschot would then score on an RBI single by senior first baseman Beau Bubke. Doeschot reached base three of his four at-bats (one via error), and Beelner went 3-for-3 with a walk atop the Panthers lineup.

"I figured it was going to be a pitching duel," Taylor Doeschot said. "We hit it hard a lot of times and had a lot of good at-bats. We moved some people over with some small ball late in the game, and Boston came up with the hit to push the first run across.

"He's a great hitter and I trusted that he was going to get the job done."

Newell-Fonda (23-6) had just three hits all night but managed to keep it scoreless until the final inning behind the pitching of sophomore Max Carlson, who went 4 ⅓ innings and allowed three hits and one walk.

Senior Ryan Greenfield ultimately took the loss (4-3). Still, he helped the Mustangs keep it scoreless when he came on in the fifth with one out and K-P runners on first and second after freshman Easton Nissen walked and Beelner singled.

Neumann got the win and improved to 9-0 on the season after he lasted six innings, struck out four and allowed three hits. Beelner was on the mound for the top of the seventh and gave up a hit to the Mustangs' Mason Hoberman, but he was left stranded as Beelner recorded the save.

"We've become a much better defensive team since the beginning of the season," said Neumann, a 2022 all-stater. "I have all the confidence in them behind me when I'm on the mound.

"(On offense), we were getting some good hits. They'd just be right at somebody. We feel like we have really good pitching depth, so it was just a matter of getting some hits to drop, and we finally did."

Kingsley-Pierson stranded nine runners on base while Newell-Fonda left six aboard. Through it all, though, the K-P dugout stayed active, loud and positive.

"It's a great feeling to be a part of this program," said eighth-grader Drake Susie. "I couldn't ask for anything better. Our best thing is how we lift each other up. Nobody is ever down.

"(When we scored), that's the craziest I've ever seen the dugout. It just felt so uplifting."

With the loss, Newell-Fonda sees a highly-accomplished senior class exit of Greenfield, Mason Dicks, Zach Mercer and Carter Sievers.

"This was the type of game we expected," head Newell-Fonda head coach Bo Darrow. "We were both top seeds (in our districts). It was a one-run game the first time we played them. We showed great competitive spirit tonight and this season.

"It was a great game. (Kingsley-Pierson) got the timely hit, and we didn't. It goes that way sometimes. We have a tremendous senior class that we are going to miss sorely. They're all multi-year starters, and they have a ton of honors among them. But as people and as leaders, I don't know that I've had a better group."