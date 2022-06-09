Prep baseball: Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbury Central gain big wins

ONAWA, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team scored nine runs during the third inning on Wednesday night to beat West Monona, 18-0, on the road.

The Panthers amassed 14 hits on the Spartans. Beau Bubke had three of those hits, with two of them being doubles.

Both of Bubke’s doubles — one in the first inning and then in the third — drove in runs. The Panthers junior had five RBIs.

Jackson Howe and Landon Howe hit a double, too.

Landon Howe and Conner Beelner also had two RBIs.

Brandon Kron got the win, throwing three innings and limiting the Spartans to one hit. He didn’t walk anyone while striking out three.

Kevin Wright also threw an eight-pitch inning during the fourth inning.

Woodbury Central 17, Westwood 4: The Wildcats scored in all four innings, including four in the fourth inning.

Wildcats junior Will DeStigter was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. He also hit a triple.

Carter Bleil also knocked in three runs.

Westwood’s Lawson Haveman had two RBIs.

Lawton-Bronson 19, River Valley 0: Brayden Williams drove in five runs Wednesday night for the Eagles. He had three hits, all doubles.

Ridge View 4, MVAOCOU 3: Ridge View’s second-inning run proved to be the difference, as both teams scored in the fifth and sixth innings.

Tyler Kolpin got the win on the mound, striking out three in 5 2/3 innings.

Adam Mitchell doubled for the Rams while Nick Collins also had an RBI.

West Lyon 25, George-Little Rock 4: The Wildcats scored 15 runs during the second inning, and then nine more in the third inning.

Wildcats freshman Tate Hawf had one hit, and it was a home run. He also had four RBIs.

Spencer Ver Meer and Marcus Van Beek combined to get seven strikeouts.

Mustangs junior Tyler Greve had an RBI.

Central Lyon 11, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2: Lions junior Zach Lutmer stole four bases. He had two hits and scored three runs.

Reece Vander Zee drove in two runs.

Generals junior Owen Hayenga Johnson was 3-for-3 with three steals.

Sioux Center 11, Sheldon 0: The Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 lead early.

Christian Vietor took the win, striking out four in 5 2/3 innings. Easton Van Den Berg earned the one-out save.

Max Hamill had two hits for the Orabs.

MOC-Floyd Valley 8, BHRV 1: Dutch junior Carson Jager was 2-for-4 with three RBIs on two hits. He had a triple.

Carter Aalbers was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a double.

The Nighthawks scored their lone run in the fifth inning.

Unity Christian 10, MMCRU 0: Knights senior James Bouma was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.

Alta-Aurelia 6, Newell-Fonda 3: Warriors sophomore Cale Brechwald struck out 10 batters in a complete game.

Cade Ahnemann had two hits.

Ryan Greenfield had an RBI and a stolen base.

