While Sioux City North clinched a Missouri River Athletic Conference title in its split at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, here is a look at the other Thursday night MRAC games and some highlighted contests from around Siouxland:

Le Mars 10-0, Class 3A No. 10 Bishop Heelan 4-13: Heelan's hopes for a share of the MRAC title were dashed at Le Mars after the Bulldogs' Game 1 win over the Crusaders.

In the opening win, Le Mars (16-15, 14-14 MRAC) scored eight of its 10 runs in the first three innings. Ayden Hoag pitched into the sixth and got the win. he struck out six and allowed four runs on nine hits and four walks plus a hit batter.

Evan Pratt drove in three runs in the Bulldogs' win. Evan Jalas and Sy Bixenman ended Game 1 with two RBIs each. Hoag, Carter Baumgartner and Teagen Kasel also each chipped in an RBI.

Heelan (22-12, 19-9) rebounded in a big was with the double-digit Game 2 win.

The Crusaders scored four runs in each of the first, fourth and fifth frames, plus a run in the third. Hunter Wauhob got the win on the mound. He allowed just one hit and walked one while striking out six in a five-inning complete-game shutout.

Brady Baker had three RBIs in Game 2, Jaron Bleeker, Jack White and Sean Scheafer each drove in two and George Tsiobanos had one RBI in the Heelan victory.

SC East 11-6, CB Jefferson 1-5: The Black Raiders finished the MRAC slate tied for second place with Heelan and SB-L with a doubleader sweep of CB Jefferson at East High.

East (25-13, 19-9 MRAC) ended Game 1 in five innings. Bohdy Colling threw innings for the win. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three. Lincoln Colling finished 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs.

Blake Patino and Brecken Schossow had two RBIs each and East got one run batted in from Cal Jepsen and Jax Theeler.

The much tighter Game 2 was won by Quinton Ashcraft, who threw two shutout innings with three strikeouts against two hits allowed.

Cal Jepsen, Kason Clayborne, Schossow and Pitino all had one RBI apiece in the nightcap.

Jefferson (6-27, 3-25) has lost 21 straight game against the Black Raiders.

Note: SC West at CB Lincoln was postponed due to poor playing conditions.

Thursday's top area games

Class 1A No. 3 Remsen Saint Mary's 11, Western Christian 0: Remsen Saint Mary's kept its winning streak rolling after it won a share of the War Eagle Conference title on Wednesday night to finish atop the league with Gehlen Catholic.

The Hawks (26-2) won their 20th straight game with the non-conference victory over Western Christian at Sunrise Park in Remsen.

Remsen Saint Mary's ended it in the fourth with seven runs in the bottom.

Jaxon Bunkers got the win after pitching four innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts. Landon Waldschmitt closed out the final frame and led the team with three RBIs at the plate. Collin Homan went for two RBIs.

Newell-Fonda 4, Class 1A No. 10 Gehlen Catholic 3: Co-champs of the War Eagle Conference, Gehlen Catholic couldn't complete a comeback in its road non-conference loss at Newell-Fonda.

Newell-Fonda (20-5) got two RBIs from Mason Hoberman and one off the bat of Ryan Greenfield. Max Carlson tossed a complete game four-hitter for the win. He allowed Gehlen Catholic (19-5) three runs (one earned) on four hits, one walk and two hit batsmen. Carlson struck out six.

Gabe Wiltgen and Jake Bogen drove in runs for the Jays. Connor Kraft threw four innings for Gehlen and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks as he struck out five but took the loss.