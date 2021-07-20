PREP BASEBALL: MOC-Floyd Valley uses early spark to advance to substate final

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley High School baseball team scored three first-inning runs right off the bat, and that was enough to beat Spencer on Monday, 8-1.

Dutchmen sophomore Cael Arends had a three-hit game. He drove in two rusn and scored a run.

Nikolai Wede, Colton Korver and Carter Aalbers each had two hits.

Carson Jager got the win on the mound. The MOC-Floyd Valley sophomore allowed one earned run on four hits. Jager struck out four and walked three.

Cooper Griffin had the lone extra-base hit for the Tigers.

WINTERSET 11, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7: The Huskies scored five runs during the second inning on Monday, and that helped them advance to Wednesday's substate final.

Braiden Heiden led the Monarchs with a three-hit night. One of those hits was a double.

Heiden also knocked in two runs and stole two bases.

Evan Turin and Trey Brotherton each had two hits.

