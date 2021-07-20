 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASEBALL: MOC-Floyd Valley uses early spark to advance to substate final
0 Comments
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP BASEBALL: MOC-Floyd Valley uses early spark to advance to substate final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley High School baseball team scored three first-inning runs right off the bat, and that was enough to beat Spencer on Monday, 8-1. 

Dutchmen sophomore Cael Arends had a three-hit game. He drove in two rusn and scored a run. 

Nikolai Wede, Colton Korver and Carter Aalbers each had two hits. 

Carson Jager got the win on the mound. The MOC-Floyd Valley sophomore allowed one earned run on four hits. Jager struck out four and walked three. 

Cooper Griffin had the lone extra-base hit for the Tigers. 

WINTERSET 11, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7: The Huskies scored five runs during the second inning on Monday, and that helped them advance to Wednesday's substate final. 

Braiden Heiden led the Monarchs with a three-hit night. One of those hits was a double. 

Heiden also knocked in two runs and stole two bases. 

Evan Turin and Trey Brotherton each had two hits. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian Paralympic athlete hopes to inspire peers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News