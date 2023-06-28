Multiple splits of doubleheaders within the Missouri River Athletic Conference tightened the race for the conference crown as the league slate ends on Thursday. Here is a look at what happened in the MRAC and other highlighted area games on Tuesday:

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-6, CB Lincoln 4-7: Council Bluffs Lincoln scored once in the top half of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie in Sergeant Bluff as the Lynx earned a one-run win after the Warriors took the opener.

SB-L (24-12, 18-8 MRAC) is still very much alive in the conference title hunt, but are a game behind SC North with a doubleheader at North on Thursday to finish the MRAC slate.

Tylar Lutgen went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Carter Brown added two RBIs in the opening win over Lincoln (16-19, 12-14).

SC North 6-4, SC East 4-5: East muddled the the race for a conference championship by denying North a change to clinch at least a share of the MRAC crown with a sweep at East High School.

The Black Raiders (22-13, 17-9 MRAC) kept that from happening by riding Kal Chamberlain into the sixth inning on the mound. Steven Kling, Parker Petersen, Cael Walrod and Matthew Ericson had RBIs in the East win.

North (24-10, 19-7) took took Game 1 by scoring half of its runs in the fourth. Five different Stars had one RBI each as Kling got the win with an outing of 2 ⅓ innings in which he had a strikeout and didn't allow a run on three hits.

Newell-Fonda 5, Class 1A No. 2 Kingsley-Pierson 4: Mason Dicks and Ryan Greenfield combined to hold Kingsley-Pierson to four runs over seven innings on 10 hits during a non-conference game at Akron-Westfield.

Ty Tauber, Max Carlson and Jacksyn Hogrefe had RBIs for Newell-Fonda (19-5). Kingsley-Pierson (22-2) got two RBIs from Tyler Orzechowski and one each from Beau Bubke and Beau Goodwin, but couldn't close the gap.

Kingsley-Pierson scored once in the bottom of the first, but the Mustangs responded with two in the top. The Panthers regained a 4-3 lead in the third, but a two-run sixth swung the game in favor Newell-Fonda.

Class 1A No. 10 Gehlen Catholic 2, Unity Christian 0: Runs in the third and fourth inning were enough for Gehlen Catholic to slide by Unity Christian at MOC-Floyd Valley High School in a War Eagle Conference game.

Gehlen (18-4) turned four hits into two run in the win over Unity Christian (14-12).

It marks the fifth straight victory for Gehlen over the Knights in the series. Prior to that, Unity Christian took five straight over the Jays.