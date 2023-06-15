The Sioux City North High School baseball team rallied back to earn a non-conference win over Unity Christian at North High School, winning 9-8.

North (18-8) fell behind early but mounted the comeback win behind a run in the third, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. Dylan Baier was the winning pitcher as he lasted all seven frames on the mound for the Stars.

North's Cael Walrod went 3-for-4 hitting with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Parker Petersen drove in two and Steven Kling and Frankie Cedillo each ended with one RBI.

Unity Christian (11-6) took a 4-2 lead after the first inning of play, but the Knights' lead wouldn't stick. Graden Van Essen and Braedan Bosma both had two RBIs for the Knights and Kyan Emmelkamp had one. Bosma was the losing pitcher after allowing four North runs in one inning on the mound.

No. 3 (1A) Remsen St. Mary's 19, South O'Brien 0: Remsen Saint Mary's took control of the War Eagle Conference contest at South O'Brien High School early as the road Hawks scored 10 run in the top of the first inning and added nine more over the following two frames to put an early end to the game.

Remsen Saint Mary's (16-2, 6-1 War Eagle) saw Cael Ortmann go 3-for-3 at the plate and three RBIs. Ryan Willman added two RBIs and eight other Hawks drove in one run each. Hunter Pick threw all four innings for Remsen Saint Mary's and tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts.

South O'Brien (1-11, 0-8) did draw three walks with Pick on the mound. Dain Moermond was the losing pitcher for the Wolverines.

No. 2 (1A) Kingsley-Pierson 5, Woodbury Central 4: The Panthers able to squeak out a win and keep its unbeaten record in tact against the toad Wildcats at Kingsley-Pierson High School in Western Valley Conference action.

Though Kingsley-Pierson (16-0, 8-0 Western Valley) hosted, Woodbury Central was designated as the home team and batted in the bottom of each inning. The Wildcats scored three in the bottom of the seventh but were still left a run short after the Panthers took a 4-1 lead into the final frame and tacked on a run in the top.

Evan Neumann was the winning pitcher as he went 5 ⅓ innings on the mound and allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five. Boston Doeschot, Beau Bubke, Beau Goodwin and Tyler Orzechowski each had an RBI for Kingsley-Pierson.

Woodbury Central (11-3, 7-1) was among teams that received consideration in the last Class 1A rankings that came out on Monday. Will DeStigter finished the game with two RBIs as he was 1-for-1 with a home run and two walks. Zach Butler and Brody Bremer also drove in Woodbury Central runs. Kyan Schultzen was the losing pitcher.

No. 10 (1A) Gehlen Catholic 13, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: Gehlen Catholic scored four runs in the top of the first and then added three runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to put away the home Hawks at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School in War Eagle Conference play.

Gehlen Catholic (13-2, 6-0 War Eagle) got three RBIs each from Ryan Augustine and Dylan Poeckes, who each went 3-for-4 hitting and scored a combined five runs. Each stole a base as well. David Begnoche threw three of the five innings for Gehlen and got the win after he allowed just one hit, issued one walk and struck out four.

Evan Eilers was 1-for-2 with a double for the Hawks (2-11, 0-7), but the Jays proved to be too much.

Akron-Westfield 16, MMCRU 5: The Royals showed some resolve at home at MMCRU Middle School, but ultimately dropped the War Eagle contest to the visiting Westerners.

Akron-Westfield (15-5, 7-1 War Eagle) took a 9-0 lead midway through the second at a seven-run top of the frame. But MMCRU (5-8, 1-5) battled back with all five of its runs in the bottom of the second. It would be all Akron-Westfield from there, however.

The Westerners' Conner Wendel went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Hayden Wahlberg, Jack Terpstra and Aric Allard all drove in two apiece and combined for six of Akron-Westfield's 16 hits.

Allard worked four innings on the mound and got the win as he allowed one hit, one walk and no runs while striking out a pair of MMCRU (5-8, 1-5) hitters.

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, West Lyon 6 (10 inn.): With the win, the Dutch earn a season split in the series between the Siouxland Conference clubs.

Though neither team is currently ranked by the Iowa Baseball Coaches' Association, both programs received consideration. MOC-Floyd Valley plays in Class 3A whle West Lyon is in 2A.

West Lyon won, 6-5, when the teams squared off in on the Wildcats' home field in late May. In the most recent meeting at MOC-Floyd Valley High School on Wednesday, the Dutch came back from a 5-0 deficit through four innings of play to beat the visiting Wildcats in the 10th.

Of the seven RBIs for MOC-Floyd Valley (13-4, 8-1 Siouxland), only one player went for more than one RBI, that being Kaleb Koerselman. The Dutch went for 14 hits, including a Koerselman double and Carson Jager triple. Austin Oolman pitched seven innings in relief for MOC-Floyd Valley and got the win after he struck out five and allowed one run on seven hits plus a hit batsman.

Braden Konz ended with two hits, including the winner in the 10th.

West Lyon (11-2, 8-1) scored one run in each of the first two innings and then posted three runs in the top of the third, but the Wildcats scored just one more time after that.

Evan Faber was the losing pitcher. He threw 5 ⅓ innings, struck out one and allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and six walks. At the plate, Faber went 2-for-6 with a double, RBI and run scored.