Prep baseball: Remsen St. Mary's, Kingsley-Pierson earn Saturday wins

REMSEN, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team won the first game of its home tournament on Saturday with a 4-1 win over West Lyon.

The Hawks scored three runs in the third inning. Austin Schroeder had a two-run single that scored Jaxon Bunkers and Cael Ortmann.

Hunter Pick also had a sacrifice fly.

Carter Schorg held the WIldcats to one run on two hits. He struck out nine in six innings. Collin Homan picked up the save, and he struck out two hitters during the seventh inning.

Kingsley-Pierson 9, Humboldt 3: The Panthers led 5-2 at the end of the second inning.

Malaki Christophersen knocked in a two-run single in the second inning that made the score 4-2, then Damon Schmid had an RBI groundout to add the fifth run.

Evan Neumann had three singles and also scored a run.

Christophersen, Schmid and Boston Doeschot each had two RBIs.

Kevin Wright got the win, as he held the Wildcats to two runs on three hits during four innings. He struck out five.

Friday’s games

Bishop Heelan 12, Harlan 0: The Crusaders scored 11 runs in the first inning to rout the Cyclones on Friday night.

Ian Gill was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Two of those hits were doubles.

Jackson Freebern and Brady Baker each drove in two runs in the win at Bishop Mueller Field.

Shane Sanderson, Freebern and Baker each had a double.

Kaleb Gengler threw a five-inning no-hitter. He struck out 11 and walked one hitter. He needed 64 pitches to get through the five innings.

East 10, Fort Dodge 2: The Black Raiders scored all 10 runs throughout the first three innings.

Brecken Schossow drove in four RBIs. His only hit was a double.

Lincoln Colling had two hits in the lead-off spot for the Black Raiders.

Clinton 11, East 3: Aidan Haukap and Schossow each doubled in the loss against the River Kings in Fort Dodge.

Lucas Weiner picked up the win for the River Kings, as he allowed two earned runs on five hits in four innings.

West 13, Storm Lake 8: The Wolverines won their fourth game of the season. Their big inning was seven during the third inning.

Kingsley-Pierson 6, St. Albert 4: The Panthers had five hits, and just one was an extra-base hit. Jackson Howe tripled, and that was his only hit. All five hits came from different hitters.

Boston Doeschot threw six innings in the win, and he struck out 10 hitters.

Aiden Phillips and Trevor Turner each had two hits for the Tornadoes.

Harris-Lake Park 15, H-M-S 3: The Wolves scored 10 times during the fifth inning. Bowden Barnhart knocked in three runs.

MMCRU 14, South O’Brien 4: The Royals scored eight runs during the fifth inning at home.

Royals senior Brett Staab went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Preston Astidias also drove in three runs.

Cody Evans struck out eight Wolverines in five innings.

Remsen St. Mary’s 10, Akron-Westfield 0: The Hawks scored six runs in the seventh inning to seal the 10-run win over the Westerners.

