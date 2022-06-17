Prep baseball roundup: Dowling Catholic tops Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — The Dowling Catholic High School baseball team scored in each of the final three innings to defeat the East Black Raiders 7-2 on Friday at Bishop Mueller Field.

The Black Raiders scored first in the top of the first, as Jax Theeler knocked in Kelynn Jacobsen with an RBI single.

Jacobsen singled with one out, then Cole Johnson walked.

Theeler scored the Black Raiders’ second run on an error by Maroons catcher Luke Sheridan.

Jacobsen was 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Theeler was also 3-for-3.

The Black Raiders had seven hits, all singles.

Kaine Young pitched all six innings for East, and he allowed five earned runs off 12 hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Thursday's scores

Heelan 11-9, West 1-3: Crusaders senior Jake McGowan held the Wolverines to one run in the five-inning game, and he recorded one strikeout.

Ian Gill hit his eighth homer of the season, and had four RBIs. Kaleb Gengler had two RBIs.

In Game 2, Gill had two doubles and three RBIs while senior Jackson Freebern had a triple and three stolen bases.

Jaron Bleeker had seven strikeouts during the seven-inning game at Bishop Mueller Field.

Le Mars 4-2, North 2-4: The Bulldogs scored twice in the seventh inning of Game 1 to clinch the win. Brayden Dreckman had two of the team’s seven hits.

The Stars had five hits, and senior Carter Pinney had two of them. Pinney also hit a double.

In Game 2, Pinney had three hits, including a double. Cael Miller had two hits and two RBIs.

Stars sophomore Ayden Schrunk had nine strikeouts in the win.

Carter Baumgartner had two RBIs in Game 2 for Le Mars.

Gehlen Catholic 9, MMCRU 3: Jays senior Ryan Livermore had a three-hit game and was a homer short of the cycle on Thursday. Livermore was also the winning pitcher.

The Jays scored thrice in the sixth inning on the Royals.

Newell-Fonda 4, OABCIG 2: The Mustangs scored twice in the sixth inning to beat the Falcons.

Mason Dicks was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Trey Jungers pitched six innings, got the win, and recorded 11 strikeouts. Brooks Bellcock got the save.

Southeast Valley 18, East Sac 9: Raiders senior Preston Mauer was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs in the loss.

Ridge View 15, GTRA 5: Raptors senior Cameron Spina drove in three runs and got three hits in the win over the Titans.

George-Little Rock 14, Trinity Christian 4: The Mustangs scored in each of the first four innings on Thursday.

Mustangs sophomore Collin DeLeeuw was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two steals.

Dustin Hoksbergen and Isaiah Brummel each had two hits for the Tigers.

Denison-Schleswig 11, Atlantic 8: Jake Fink scored three runs for the Monarchs on Thursday.

Harrison Dahm also drove in two runs.

Kingsley-Pierson 10, Alta-Aurelia 0: The Panthers scored five runs right away on the Warriors.

Jackson Nissen recorded the four-hit shutout, and he also got six strikeouts.

Preston McCoy had three of those hits for Alta-Aurelia.

Damon Schmid had three hits for the Panthers.

