Prep baseball roundup: Sioux City East scores seven late-inning runs to beat West

SIOUX CITY — The East High School baseball team saw the scoreboard in the sixth inning with it trailing 3-2, and the Black Raiders flipped the script with a 9-3 win over West.

The Black Raiders scored seven runs during the sixth inning, and that helped them beat the Wolverines in a Class 4A first-round playoff game on Friday night at home.

Cole Johnson led off the sixth inning with a double, and Blake Patino traded spots with Johnson and that tied the game.

Cal Jepsen drove in the go-ahead run by scoring Andrew Brown.

Jacob Brienzo, Vinney Pomerson and Aidan Haukap each rallied three straight hits to add to the East lead.

Pomerson scored on a wild pitch, and Jax Theeler drove in the ninth run on a sacrifice fly.

Patino and Brienzo each had a pair of hits.

The Black Raiders had four doubles, one from Lincoln Colling, Haukap, Johnson and Patino.

The Wolverines scored all three of their runs in the second inning.

Ryan Smith had a two-run single with two outs. Then, senior Drew Benson doubled in Smith to make it 3-0.

Benson was the only West hitter to have a multi-hit game. Benson’s other hit was a double.

Haukap was the winning pitcher. He allowed three earned runs on nine hits. He struck out four.

Southeast Polk 15, North 2: The Rams held the Stars to four hits. The four Stars who had those hits were Carter PInney, Steven Kling, Ayden Schrunk and Dayton Harrell.

The Stars end their season at 13-27.

Bishop Heelan 10, BHRV 0: The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team won its first-round playoff game on Friday with a 10-0 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at East High School.

The game was scheduled to be played at Lewis and Clark Park, but due to field conditions at the Explorers ballpark, the game was moved to the East baseball field.

The Crusaders scored eight runs during the third inning to extend their lead.

Cade Fisher hit a double for the Nighthawks.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7, Le Mars 4: AIdan Sieperda and Tylar Lutgen each had two hits for the Warriors on Friday in the Class 3A quarterfinal.

Bryce Click hit a home run.

Click also got the win, as he went 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out four.

Aidan Sieperda earned the save, as he needed five pitches to get the final out.