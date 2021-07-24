PREP BASEBALL: Sean McManamy, Cael Boever among East's all-MRAC selections

SIOUX CITY — The East High School baseball team earned five picks onto the Missouri River Conference first team earlier this week.
Those five Black Raiders were: Sean McManamy, Cael Boever, Cam Riemer, Terrick Thompson and Kaleb Nutt.
East won the conference with a 27-1 record, winning the conference by a wide margin. Its record overall was 35-7.
The Black Raiders won as many as 20 games in a row that spanned from June 17 to July 8.
East made it to the Class 4A-1 substate semifinals, but West Des Moines Valley eliminated the Black Raiders.
Here’s a capsule of each first-team and second-team honoree, in order of position:
Kaleb Gengler, Bishop Heelan pitcher: Gengler had the conference’s second-lowest ERA with 1.44. The Crusaders junior went 5-3 and struck out 71 men.
Sean McManamy, East pitcher: McManamy was 7-1 this season with a 1.45 ERA. Opponents hit .185 against the East senior.
Braiden Hurd, Le Mars pitcher: Hurd won five games, and he had a 2.43 ERA. Hurd struck out 45 batters. He also had the team’s third-highest batting average (.348).
Bryce Click, Sergeant Bluff-Luton catcher: Click was the Warriors’ No. 2 leader in batting average, as the junior hit .347. Click had 36 RBIs and three homers.
Cael Boever, East infield: Boever was the conference leader with a .577 on-base percentage. Boever was also second with seven home runs and 27 stolen bases. Boever also had a good season on the mound, as the senior had a 0.48 ERA in 68 ⅓ innings.
Cam Riemer, East infield: Riemer hit .415 with 33 RBIs. Riemer had 22 extra-base hits, including five home runs. Like Boever, he also stole 27 bases.
Drew Benson, West infield: Benson led the Wolverines with a .430 average, and he took less than 100 at-bats. Benson knocked in 23 runs.
Evan Helvig, North infield: Helvig won the MRAC home run title, as the North senior blasted 10 balls over the wall. Helvig also won the conference’s batting title at .474. Helvig knocked in 40 RBIs, third in the league.
Terrick Thompson, East outfield: Thompson knocked home 30 RBIs and he hit .361. Thompson also scored 40 runs. Thompson had a 5-0 record pitching, with a 1.98 ERA.
Carter Arens, Le Mars outfield: Arens had the Bulldogs’ highest average, as the senior hit .440. He had 39 hits, and nine of them were for extra bases.
Cal Eckstaine, Le Mars outfield: Eckstaine was third on the Bulldogs with 37 hits. He had an OBP of .403.
Ian Gill, Heelan utility: Gill hit .422 in 31 games before he suffered a season-ending injury. He had 12 extra-base hits, including two homers.
Kaleb Nutt, East utility: Nutt collected 42 hits, and 34 of those were singles. Nutt had 50 total bases and forced 22 walks.
Second team
Aidan Sieperda, SB-L pitcher: Sieperda was fourth in the conference with 56 strikeouts, and he was in the Top 5 with two saves. He was 6-3.
Aidan Haukap, East pitcher: Haukap pitched the third most innings at 40 1/3. He was 5-4 with a 1.91 ERA. Haukap’s strikeout-to-walk ratio was 47/21.
Ryan Smith, West pitcher: Smith logged the most innings among West pitchers, as the junior threw 44 1/3 innings. He was 2-4 with a 2.68 ERA. Smith recorded 42 strikeouts.
Keenan Hegna, West catcher: Hegna threw out 10 would-be base stealers throughout the season. Hegna also hit .315 with 19 RBIs.
Shane Sanderson, Heelan infield: Sanderson scored 31 runs and compiled 34 hits. He hit .301 and struck out 15 times out of 113 at-bats.
Brady Williams, Le Mars infield: Williams had the second-most hits with 44. He had an .438 OBP.
Kaleb Belt, West infield: Belt had the Wolverines’ second-highest batting average at .340. Belt made 99 putouts as an infielder.
Kolby Theisen, East infield: In 64 at-bats, Theisen turned in a .312 average and had 14 RBIs. He struck out just 10 times.
Kelynn Jacobsen: East outfield: The Black Raiders sophomore hit .356 with 29 RBIs.
Bennett Vanderloo, East outfield: Vanderloo hit .326 and scored 36 runs.
Carter Pinney, North outfield: Pinney hit .328 with 27 RBIs.
Brett Sitzmann, Heelan utility: Sitzman drove in 25 runs. He had 37 hits, and two of those were homers. Sitzmann, who is headed for Briar Cliff, had an OBP of .415.
Skylar Hansen, West utility: As a pitcher, Hansen was 2-3 with a 2.42 ERA. At the plate, Hansen hit .315 with 12 RBIs.