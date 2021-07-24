PREP BASEBALL: Sean McManamy, Cael Boever among East's all-MRAC selections

Cael Boever, East infield: Boever was the conference leader with a .577 on-base percentage. Boever was also second with seven home runs and 27 stolen bases. Boever also had a good season on the mound, as the senior had a 0.48 ERA in 68 ⅓ innings.

Cam Riemer, East infield: Riemer hit .415 with 33 RBIs. Riemer had 22 extra-base hits, including five home runs. Like Boever, he also stole 27 bases.

Drew Benson, West infield: Benson led the Wolverines with a .430 average, and he took less than 100 at-bats. Benson knocked in 23 runs.

Evan Helvig, North infield: Helvig won the MRAC home run title, as the North senior blasted 10 balls over the wall. Helvig also won the conference’s batting title at .474. Helvig knocked in 40 RBIs, third in the league.

Terrick Thompson, East outfield: Thompson knocked home 30 RBIs and he hit .361. Thompson also scored 40 runs. Thompson had a 5-0 record pitching, with a 1.98 ERA.

Carter Arens, Le Mars outfield: Arens had the Bulldogs’ highest average, as the senior hit .440. He had 39 hits, and nine of them were for extra bases.