Prep baseball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan earn Tuesday sweeps

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team swept Council Bluffs Jefferson on Tuesday night, with scores of 11-1 and 13-0. Both games lasted five innings.

Bryce Click held the Warriors to just one hit in Game 1. He struck out five Yellowjackets, and walked just one batter.

Click was also 2-for-3 with a double.

Tylar Lutgen scored three runs and he had two hits.

Then, in Game 2, three Warriors combined for the shutout. Those three Warriors were Scott Kroll, Cole Conlon and Carter Brown.

Lutgen was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Click and Easton Wheeler scored two runs each.

Heelan 13-16, North 0-1: Heelan’s Kaleb Gengler threw a complete game shutout in Game 1, as he held the Stars to just two hits. He also had nine strikeouts.

The Crusaders had 10 hits, and Ian Gill had a pair of them. He drove in two runs, while Shane Sanderson and Brayden Pratt had one RBI each.

The Crusaders then had 17 hits, with Jaron Bleeker and Brady Baker each going 3-for-3. Pratt also had a three-hit nightcap, and he collected four RBIs.

Gill also homered during Game 2.

Brett Sitzmann threw a complete game, as the Briar Cliff signee had six strikeouts.

