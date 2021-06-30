PREP BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, East, Bishop Heelan earn MRAC sweeps

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team earned a conference sweep on Tuesday, beating Council Bluffs Lincoln 12-2 and 16-7.

In Game 1, Bryce Click had two extra base hits. He had a double and a home run.

For the second straight game, Drake Van Meter also hit a homer.

Brody Blake held the Lynx to two hits.

Jake Hamilton homered in Game 2, as he drove in three runs for the Warriors.

Click, Tylar Lutgen and Aidan Sieperda doubled in the nightcap while Matthew McCrory tripled.

Lutgen picked up the win, pitching five of the seven innings. Lutgen allowed the seven runs on five hits. He had two strikeouts.

Cole Conlon threw the last two innings, not allowing a hit. He had four strikeouts.

Bishop Heelan 10-14, CB Jefferson 0-4: Heelan’s Shane Sanderson threw a two-hit complete game shutout in Game 1. He also contributed from the plate, with two hits and three RBIs.

Brayden Pratt, Ian Gill and Brett Sitzmann all reached base twice.

In Game 2, five different Crusaders reached base four different times.