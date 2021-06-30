PREP BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, East, Bishop Heelan earn MRAC sweeps

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team earned a conference sweep on Tuesday, beating Council Bluffs Lincoln 12-2 and 16-7.
In Game 1, Bryce Click had two extra base hits. He had a double and a home run.
For the second straight game, Drake Van Meter also hit a homer.
Brody Blake held the Lynx to two hits.
Jake Hamilton homered in Game 2, as he drove in three runs for the Warriors.
Click, Tylar Lutgen and Aidan Sieperda doubled in the nightcap while Matthew McCrory tripled.
Lutgen picked up the win, pitching five of the seven innings. Lutgen allowed the seven runs on five hits. He had two strikeouts.
Cole Conlon threw the last two innings, not allowing a hit. He had four strikeouts.
Bishop Heelan 10-14, CB Jefferson 0-4: Heelan’s Shane Sanderson threw a two-hit complete game shutout in Game 1. He also contributed from the plate, with two hits and three RBIs.
Brayden Pratt, Ian Gill and Brett Sitzmann all reached base twice.
In Game 2, five different Crusaders reached base four different times.
East 14-10, North 0-4: The Black Raiders combined for 18 hits in the doubleheader sweep over the Stars.
In Game 1, Cam Riemer, Cael Boever and Kelynn Jacobsen each had two hits.
Jacobsen drove in three runs while Boever had two RBIs.
Easton Voigt doubled while Boever hit a triple.
Sean McManamy threw a one-hit shutout in the five-inning game. That one hit came on a double by senior Evan Helvig.
The Black Raiders had four doubles in Game 2. Terrick Thompson, Boever, Kaleb Nutt and Aiden Haukap each doubled.
Haukap had three RBIs while Nutt knocked in two.
Vinney Pomerson pitched four innings, allowed four runs off six hits.
Carter Pinney had two of the Stars’ seven hits.
Helvig homered in the nightcap, as he was one of three who recorded an RBI.
Woodbury Central 9, Ridge View 4: The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Max McGill hit the team’s lone extra base hit in the game, which was a home run.
Eric McGill knocked in three runs while Zak Riley had two RBIs.
Raptors sophomore Cael Myrtue drove in three of his team’s four runs.
Denison-Schleswig 6, South O’Brien 0: Monarchs sophomore Jaxon Wessel held the Wolverines to two hits.
Wessel also struck out 13 South O’Brien hitters. Trey Brotherton knocked in two runs for the Monarchs.
West Sioux 10, Central Lyon 4: The Falcons jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings.
Sophomore Avery Millikan played a big role in Tuesday's win, getting three hits. Millikan also had two RBIs.
Damean Kelderman drove in two runs for the Lions.
Storm Lake 6, St. Albert 3: Jake Eddie got the win, striking out five for the Tornadoes.
The Falcons got nine hits, but they were all singles.
Edgar Barriero had two hits and two RBIs.
Lawton-Bronson 14, West Monona 4: Eagles senior Hayden Dahlhauser had a three-hit game, while Brock Mitchell had four RBIs.