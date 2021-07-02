PREP BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins four in a row over two-day span

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team went into the holiday weekend with an emphatic sweep over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Friday.

The Warriors swept the Yellowjackets 19-4 and won Game 2, 25-3.

Easton Wheeler, Matthew McCrory, Aidan Sieperda and Cole Conlon each had multiple hits in the first afternoon game.

Scott Kroll earned the win on the mound in that first game, allowing four runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Kroll was one of five Warriors hitters in Game 2 to receive more than one hit. Wheeler, McCrory, Bryce Click and Conlon were the other four.

Carter Brown pitched in two of the four innings, allowing three runs on two hits. He collected four strikeouts.

Late Thursday

East 22-21, CB Jefferson 0-0: The Black Raiders opened up the scoring by posting a “10” in the first inning.