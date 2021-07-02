PREP BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins four in a row over two-day span

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team went into the holiday weekend with an emphatic sweep over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Friday.
The Warriors swept the Yellowjackets 19-4 and won Game 2, 25-3.
Easton Wheeler, Matthew McCrory, Aidan Sieperda and Cole Conlon each had multiple hits in the first afternoon game.
Scott Kroll earned the win on the mound in that first game, allowing four runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out one.
Kroll was one of five Warriors hitters in Game 2 to receive more than one hit. Wheeler, McCrory, Bryce Click and Conlon were the other four.
Carter Brown pitched in two of the four innings, allowing three runs on two hits. He collected four strikeouts.
Late Thursday
East 22-21, CB Jefferson 0-0: The Black Raiders opened up the scoring by posting a “10” in the first inning.
Cam Riemer pitched four innings, holding the Yellowjackets hitless. He also had eight strikeouts.
Kaleb Nutt and Terrick Thompson both had three hits. Nutt, a senior, had three RBIs. Thompson had four RBIs.
The Black Raiders had seven doubles. Riemer had two of them.
Trevor Hill followed suit on the mound in Game 2, posting a four-inning, hitless shutout.
Hill had six strikeouts.
Cael Boever produced three hits and four RBIs.
Much like Game 1, East scored early with eight runs in the first inning.
Bishop Heelan 7-0, Le Mars 0-1: Heelan scored six runs during the fourth inning on Thursday in Game 1.
Ian Gill had a three-hit night. Kaleb Gengler had one hit in Game 1, but he knocked in three runs.
Gengler also recorded nine strikeouts.
Heelan was held to five hits in the nightcap.
SB-L 8-13, North 4-3: Steven Kling had two hits for the Stars in the Game 1 loss. Cater Pinney had two RBIs.
The Warriors scored 11 second-inning runs during Game 2.
Drew Kinnaman drove in two of the three Stars runs.
Kingsley-Pierson 12, Sioux Central 2: Panthers junior Malakie Christopherson was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
On the mound, Jackson Howe and Conner Beelner held the Rebels to five hits, and they combined to record five strikeouts.
Dakota Deuschle had two hits for the Rebels.
Hinton 15, Westwood 2: Glen Carlson and Easton Stusse both were 3-for-3 for the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Stusse had three RBIs.
Westwood senior Ethan Riggs also recorded three hits.
West Sioux 10, Unity Christian 8: The Falcons spoiled the Knights' Senior Night.
Jordan Mueller and Levi Koopmans were a combined 5-for-10. Koopmans knocked home a pair of runs for West Sioux.