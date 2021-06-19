PREP BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins thrice with good pitching

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball coach Matt Nelson hoped his weekend pitchers could carry the team.
The Warriors granted Nelson’s wish.
The Warriors won three games throughout the weekend at the Glenwood tournament. Their two wins on Saturday came against Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (4-1) and North Polk (5-2).
Brody Blake threw a complete game against ADM in Game 1, then Tylar Lutgen followed suit against North Polk.
Blake held the Tigers to four hits and the one run. Blake also had five strikeouts.
Offensively, Cole Conlon was 2-for-3 with a double.
Lutgen held the Comets to four hits as well, and he struck out seven.
Lutgen also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then Conlon hit a little-league-esque home run in that same frame.
Aidan Sieperda also threw a seven-inning win Friday against Algona. That score was 8-5.
Sieperda hit a triple and knocked in three runs.
WAUKEE 8, BISHOP HEELAN 0: The Crusaders saw one of the state’s best pitchers in Saturday’s loss.
Highly-touted prospect Jackson Wentworth — who has signed with Kansas State but could be headed for the MLB Draft — pitched the final two innings. He struck out three of the six men he faced.
Waukee’s pitching staff held Heelan to one hit, which Brayden Pratt had.
HEELAN 11, LEWIS CENTRAL 6: The Crusaders scored five runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings.
Kaleb Gengler, Ian Gill and Brady Baker all recorded doubles.
Gill was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Beau Chamberlain was one of four Heelan pitchers used, and he threw the longest at 3 1/3 innings. He recorded four strikeouts.
WEST 9, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 6: The Wolverines jumped out to a 4-0 lead, and that lead was big enough to hand the unbeaten Panthers their first loss.
Sam Dattolico was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Skylar Hansen knocked in three runs.
Damon Schmid homered for the Panthers in the loss.
EAST 12, DES MOINES LINCOLN 2: The Black Raiders scored 11 runs in the first two innings on Saturday.
Cael Boever had a two-run double in the first inning.
EAST 7, BETTENDORF 6: Black Raiders junior Cole Johnson hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning on Saturday. Boever scored on the play.
RIDGE VIEW 15, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 14: The Raptors scored all 15 of their runs during the first four innings.
Caleb Kistenmacher was 3-for-4 with three RBIs at the lead-off spot, while Tyhler Kolpin knocked in five runs. Kistenmacher was a homer shy of the cycle.
Emerson Pratt had three hits for the Panthers, while Schmid and Jackson Howe had two.
Late Friday
REMSEN ST. MARY’S 11, LE MARS 1: Levi Waldschmitt was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs.
Xavier Gallas and Carter Schorg each had two RBIs.
Blaine Harpenau got the win, as the Kirkwood baseball recruit allowed one run on one hit. He struck out eight Bulldogs.
His ERA on the season is now 0.67,
MVAOCOU 6, RIDGE VIEW 0: Rams senior Brady Seuntjens was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double in the win on Friday.
Seuntjens also recorded 12 strikeouts and held the Raptors to four hits. .
Adam Mitchell had two hits and two runs scored.
OKOBOJI 5, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Pioneers senior Will Jensen held the Mustangs to two hits while getting seven strikeouts.
Mason Vander Pol had two hits for Okoboji.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 12, ATLANTIC 2: Monarchs senior Nathan Gallup had five RBIs on Friday, and he hit a home run in a make-up game from May 27.
Carter Wessel had a pair of hits while striking out six on the mound in five innings.
NEWELL-FONDA 16, GTRA 1: Mustangs senior Hunter Christensen had three hits, three RBIs and stole two bases.
Hogan Henrich, Ryan Greenfield and Beau Wilken all had a double.
STORM LAKE 7, SPENCER 1: Mark Eddie and Hunter DeMey teamed up to hold the Tigers to four hits and combined nine strikeouts on Friday night.
DeMey and Pako Gonzalez each had a two-hit game.