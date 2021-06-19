PREP BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins thrice with good pitching

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball coach Matt Nelson hoped his weekend pitchers could carry the team.

The Warriors granted Nelson’s wish.

The Warriors won three games throughout the weekend at the Glenwood tournament. Their two wins on Saturday came against Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (4-1) and North Polk (5-2).

Brody Blake threw a complete game against ADM in Game 1, then Tylar Lutgen followed suit against North Polk.

Blake held the Tigers to four hits and the one run. Blake also had five strikeouts.

Offensively, Cole Conlon was 2-for-3 with a double.

Lutgen held the Comets to four hits as well, and he struck out seven.

Lutgen also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then Conlon hit a little-league-esque home run in that same frame.

Aidan Sieperda also threw a seven-inning win Friday against Algona. That score was 8-5.

Sieperda hit a triple and knocked in three runs.

WAUKEE 8, BISHOP HEELAN 0: The Crusaders saw one of the state’s best pitchers in Saturday’s loss.