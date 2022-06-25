Prep baseball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's fourth inning lifts them over Sioux Center

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team scored six runs during the fourth inning on Friday in a 12-3 matinee win over Sioux Center.
Aidan Sieperda had a three-hit game that included a home run. He also scored three times.
Drake Van Meter drove in three RBIs with a run scored.
Scott Kroll had three strikeouts as he pitched 2 2/3 innings on the mound.
Thursday’s scores
Bishop Heelan 5-11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-6: The Crusaders swept the Warriors on Thursday night at Bishop Mueller Field.
Jaron Bleeker struck out the Warriors nine times in Game 1 in his 6 2/3 inning outing.
Brady Baker and Ian Gill each had three hits.
Bryce Click had two hits in the first game.
Baker turned around and turned in a four-hit, three-RBI game in the nightcap. He also homered.
Lochlin Jackson had five strikeouts throughout six innings.
Click and Easton Wheeler had two hits for the Warriors.
North 4-10, West 3-1: Stars senior Carter Pinney — this Week’s Metro Athlete of the Week — struck out 13 hitters in the win. He also knocked in a run.
Cael Miller had two hits for the Stars.
In Game 2, Stars senior Colin Casey was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
North sophomore Ayden Schrunk notched 16 strikeouts.
Le Mars 10-16, Council Bluffs Jefferson 6-3: Bulldogs sophomore Brayden Dreckman had two doubles in Game 1, and he had three RBIs.
Teagan Kasel collected nine strikeouts in the win.
Kasel in Game 2 had three hits to go with an RBI and a stolen base.
Kingsley-Pierson 4, Woodbury Central 3: The Panthers edged the Wildcats by scoring four runs during the fifth inning.
Evan Neumann was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.
Jackson Howe also knocked home two runs.
Woodbury Central’s Kaleb Bleil had a double while Will DeStigter tripled in a loss. DeStigter and Drew Kluender had an RBI.
Unity Christian 14, South O’Brien 5: James Bouma was 3-for-4 with six RBIs and a homer for the Knights. The Knights senior also stole a base.
Wolverines junior Dain Moermond had two RBIs.
Cherokee 15, Harris-Lake Park 13: There were 11 combined runs scored in the seventh inning, and the Braves scored six of them to earn the win.
Trey Benson had a memorable night, as the Braves senior was 4-for-5 with seven RBIs and two home runs. Benson is one of 15 hitters statewide this summer to record seven or more RBIs in a game.
Wolves senior Austin Gilmore was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.
Gehlen Catholic 6, Akron-Westfield 2: Jays senior Ryan Livermore had a two-hit game and a stolen base.
Zayne Weiland had two RBIs for the Jays.
OABCIG 5, MVAOCOU 0: The Falcons scored thrice in the sixth inning to clinch the win over the Rams.
Treyton Kolar had three hits for the Rams.
Western Christian 9, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1: The Wolfpack jumped out to a 6-0 lead early.
Wolfpack senior Scott Van Heuvelen was a home run shy of the cycle. He had three RBIs.
Ty Van Essen had two hits — both doubles — while striking out nine.
MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Storm Lake 3: The Dutch scored thrice in the fifth inning.
Carson Jager struck out nine batters in 6 1/3 innings, while Storm Lake ace Jake Eddie notched eight in six innings.
Carson Lullimann had two doubles for the Tornadoes.