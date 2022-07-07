Prep baseball: Sioux Center tops Sioux City East in non-conference game

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Sioux Center High School baseball team scored three runs in the fifth inning to beat the East Black Raiders 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Warriors had five hits, and Brett Schouten had a double. He scored two runs.

Cole Johnson had two hits for the Black Raiders, while Kelynn Jacobsen drove in the lone run for East.

Vinney Pomerson took the loss, but he pitched a solid game. He went five innings, and he allowed four runs on five hits. None of those four runs were earned.

Pomerson struck out 10 batters.

Brecken Schossow pitched a perfect sixth inning.

Woodbury Central 8, Newell-Fonda 2: The Wildcats scored six runs in the Class 1A second-round playoff game in Moville on Wednesday.

Wildcats sophomore Eric McGill was 1-for-3, but that hit was a double. He had three RBIs and three stolen bases.

Drew Kluender was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Trey Jungers had two hits at Newell-Fonda.

Kingsley-Pierson 11, IKM-Manning 1: The Panthers scored eight runs in the third inning in a Class 1A second-round game.

Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot sent 12 different hitters up to the plate, and the Panthers collected 11 hits.

Four different Panthers hitters — Beau Goodwin, Jackson Howe, Emerson Pratt and Damon Schmid — had a double each.

Howe knocked in three runs. Schmid and Howe had two hits.

Boston Doeschot got the win. He pitched three innings and held IKM-Manning to one hit. Kevin Wright and Schmid pitched the final two innings.

The three Panthers pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.

The Panthers and Wildcats face each other in the 1A-16 championship game on Saturday in Kingsley.

Hinton 3, Central Lyon 1: The Blackhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead early at home Wednesday in a Class 2A second-round game to beat the Lions.

Gavin Nelson held the Lions to five hits and one run. He struck out 14 hitters.

Ty Ridgway had a run scored and a double.

Lions junior Zach Lutmer had two hits and he also struck out two batters in six innings.

West Sioux 6, West Lyon 4: The Wildcats outhit the Falcons 11-8 in the playoff game on Wednesday.

Aaden Schweisow had two hits and two runs scored.

Mason Coppock had the lone extra-base hit for West Sioux, which was a double.

Wildcats senior Kael Blauwet had three hits.

West Sioux travels to Hinton for the 2A-District 1 title on Saturday.

Remsen St. Mary’s 15, Lawton-Bronson 0: The Hawks led 11-0 after two innings on Wednesday, and then added four more on the third.

Hawks senior Carter Schorg had two hits and drove in two runs. He also doubled and stole a base.

Jaxon Bunkers struck out three throughout three innings.

Remsen St. Mary’s plays Gehlen Catholic on Saturday in Remsen.

Gehlen Catholic 12, Akron-Westfield 5: The Jays scored four runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to take the lead over the Westerners.

The Jays had 13 hits, and two of them were for extra bases.

Jays junior David Begnoche was 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

Kasey Nielsen had two hits, including a double, for the Westerners.

Alta-Aurelia 10, North Union 0: The Warriors scored in each of the first six innings to beat North Union.

Alta-Aurelia junior Carson Reinert was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. He was a double shy of the cycle.

Cale Brechwald struck out six in 3 2/3 innings.

Alta-Aurelia hosts Bishop Garrigan in a district championship game on Saturday.

Bishop Garrigan 6, MMCRU 3: Golden Bears senior Hollis Bede had two RBIs and two stolen bases in the win over the Royals.

OABCIG 3, Cherokee 2: Falcons senior Easton Harms homered and doubled in the win over the Braves.

Treyton Kolar and Zach Hemer each struck out four for the Falcons.

Trey Benson had three hits for Cherokee.

OABCIG plays Kuemper Catholic at Carroll's Merchants Park at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Kuemper Catholic 6, West Monona 2: The game was tied at 1-1 for a couple of innings until the Knights took the lead with a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth inning.

The Spartans scored once in the second and seventh innings.

Cole Halverson with two hits.

J.J. Lander drove in a run, while as the pitcher, he struck out four batters.

Spirit Lake 9, Okoboji 3: Isaac Early had three hits and five RBIs for the Indians.

Damon VandenBerg had seven strikeouts in the win.

Spirit Lake faces Estherville-Lincoln Central on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Estherville.