PREP BASEBALL: Sioux City East launches early start to beat Council Bluffs Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The East High School baseball team got three doubles from Cam Riemer, Cael Boever and Kaleb Nutt to defeat Council Bluffs Lincoln 8-3 on Thursday.
It was the only game played, as the nightcap was postponed due to weather.
Reimer also had an RBI single during the fourth inning.
Late Wednesday
LAWTON-BRONSON 13, NORTH 3: Eagles freshman Oliver Denney and senior Hunter Loreth had three RBIs each.
Both players also had two hits.
Evan Helvig had two of the Stars’ six hits. Eric Rasmussen knocked in a run.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 15, WEST MONONA 2: Evan Neumann was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. He had two doubles.
Jackson Howe held the Spartans to three hits. Brett Collison had one of those.
WEST SIOUX 21, HINTON 10: The Falcons scored 10 runs during the sixth inning to pull away from the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks sophomore Carter Allen drove in three runs.
MVAOCOU 2, WESTWOOD 1: Brady Seuntjens added 14 strikeouts to his total on Wednesday in the win on Wednesday.
Seuntjens held the Rebels to four hits.
He got some early run support, as the Rams scored twice in the first inning.
Kolby Scott was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Lawson Haveman knocked in the Rebels’ lone run.
BHRV 10, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Nighthawks junior Sam Remmerde had three hits Wednesday, and he had two RBIs.
Alex Godfredsen held the Mustangs to just one hit, and he recorded 13 strikeouts. Ben Anderson had that one hit.
WEST LYON 8, SIOUX CENTER 2: The Wildcats scored seven of their eight runs in the first four innings on Wednesday.
Dawson Ripperda was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs.
Jackson Kramer also had two hits for West Lyon.
Sioux Center senior Taylor DeJager was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 6, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 5: Dutchmen junior Carter Aalbers hit a pair of doubles Wednesday. He also stole two bases.
Colton Korver also knocked in two runs.
Generals senior Garrett Sarringar had two RBIs.
EMMETSBURG 10, ALTA-AURELIA 9 (8): The E-Hawks scored in the eighth inning as the road team to take the win in Alta.