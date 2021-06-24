PREP BASEBALL: Sioux City East launches early start to beat Council Bluffs Lincoln

Seuntjens held the Rebels to four hits.

He got some early run support, as the Rams scored twice in the first inning.

Kolby Scott was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Lawson Haveman knocked in the Rebels’ lone run.

BHRV 10, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Nighthawks junior Sam Remmerde had three hits Wednesday, and he had two RBIs.

Alex Godfredsen held the Mustangs to just one hit, and he recorded 13 strikeouts. Ben Anderson had that one hit.

WEST LYON 8, SIOUX CENTER 2: The Wildcats scored seven of their eight runs in the first four innings on Wednesday.

Dawson Ripperda was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs.

Jackson Kramer also had two hits for West Lyon.

Sioux Center senior Taylor DeJager was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 6, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 5: Dutchmen junior Carter Aalbers hit a pair of doubles Wednesday. He also stole two bases.

Colton Korver also knocked in two runs.

Generals senior Garrett Sarringar had two RBIs.