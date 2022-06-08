Prep baseball: Sioux City East sweeps Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — The East High School baseball team earned a conference sweep at home over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Tuesday.

East won Game 1 10-0 and then a 12-3 win in the nightcap.

In Game 1, Kelynn Jacobsen was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBis. Jacob Brienzo also had a two-hit game.

Blake Patino and Tony Bartels combined to throw the five-inning game, holding the Yellowjackets to no runs on two hits.

Aidan Haukap had two doubles in Game 2, while Cal Jepsen, Brecken Schossow and Jax Theeler also had a double.

Schossow was a home run shy of the cycle.

The Black Raiders had 12 hits in Game 2.

Quinton Ashcraft earned the win. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, needing 80 pitches. He struck out six.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, West 0: The Lynx scored five of their six runs during the fourth inning of Game 1.

Lynx pitchers Zach Lincoln and Gaven Goldsberry combined to hold the Wolverines to three hits.

West 7, Lincoln 3: The Wolverines led 5-0 in the middle of the fourth inning.

Skylar Hansen was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.

Ryan Smith earned the win, striking out five in six innings.

Le Mars 3 Bishop Heelan 1: The Bulldogs limited the Crusaders to four hits in Game 1.

Ian Gill had one of those hits, and he stole two bases.

Heelan 10, Le Mars 0: The Crusaders scored all 10 of their runs in the third inning of Game 2.

The Crusaders collected nine hits, with the Top 3 hitters in the lineup — Shane Sanderson, Sean Schaefer and Gill — each with two hits.

Gill homered while Carter Ritz had a triple.

Jake McGowan pitched a seven-hit shutout.

Kingsley-Pierson 16, MMCRU 0: The Panthers forced the run rule by scoring nine times during the fifth inning.

Beau Goodwin and Jackson Howe each had a three-hit game on Tuesday.

The Panthers held the Royals to five hits, including two from Brett Staab.

Woodbury Central 9, OABCIG 7: The Wildcats scored eight of their nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings. They tied the game in the seventh with six.

Eric McGill was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and he had two doubles.

Easton Harms homered for the Falcons in the loss.

Unity Christian 6, Trinity Christian 0: Knights freshman Braeden Bosma earned the win, striking out 10 Tigers in 5 2/3 innings.

Eighth-grader Jonah De Jong had two hits for the Knights.

Ridge View 9, South O’Brien 8: Raptors senior Tyhler Kolpin was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Spirit Lake 6: The Dutch scored in each of the last three innings in the win.

Carter Aalbers had two hits for the Dutch, while Indians junior Jake Cornwall went 3-for-3.

Lewis Central 15, Denison-Schleswig 0: Lewis Central baseball’s bats exploded in the bottom of the second and senior Devin Nailor threw a no-hitter to propel the Titans to a 15-0 win over Denison-Schleswig in four innings.

Nailor threw a no-hitter to help the Titans make short work of the Monarchs at Lewis Central on Tuesday evening. After getting eight runs in the bottom of the second inning, Nailor says the game just felt easier to him.

Spencer 11, Pocahontas Area 1: Tigers senior Brennan Elsbecker was 3-for-4 in the win, including a double.

Sioux Central 6, Okoboji 5: The Rebels scored thrice in the seventh as the home team to claim their eighth win. Jacob Hargens had two RBis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0