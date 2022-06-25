Prep baseball: Sioux City East tops Waverly-Shell Rock at Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The East High School baseball team earned a solid non-conference win on Saturday at Johnston’s turf field, beating Waverly-Shell Rock 7-2.

The Black Raiders didn’t score in the first two innings, but they sure did in the final five innings. East scored thrice in the third inning.

Blake Patino forced a bases-loaded walk. Aidan Haukap started off the inning getting hit by a pitch, Kelynn Jacobsen walked and Cole Johnson had the lone hit before Patino’s RBI walk.

Jacobsen later scored on a passed ball, and Johnson scored on a Go-Hawks error.

Haukap was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Jax Theeler had two hits.

Haukap also got the win on the mound, needing 98 pitches to get through the complete game. He struck out 13 and walked one.

Of the 98 pitches Haukap threw, he had 70 strikes.

Ankeny 4, Bishop Heelan 3: The Hawks and Crusaders also played in that same Johnston tournament.

Shane Sanderson scored twice in the loss. Kaleb Gengler collected eight strikeouts in the loss.

Heelan 15, Ankeny Centennial 5: The Crusaders ended the Jaguars’ 12-game winning streak on Saturday.

Shane Sanderson, Sean Schaefer and Ian Gill all scored thrice. Gill also knocked in two runs.

Nathan Lawler was the winning pitcher.

Friday’s scores

West 19-14, Council Bluffs Jefferson 7-2: The Wolverines swept the Yellowjackets at home.

In Game 1, Cael Kilberg was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Hunter McHugh, Christian Lane, Skylar Hansen and Brady Larson each drove home two.

Ryan Smith and Lane also had a double.

In Game 2, senior Drew Benson was 3-for-3 with three runs, three stolen bases and an RBI.

Benson was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven.

Fort Dodge 9, North 5: Stars sophomore Cael Miller had a three-hit game in the loss. Miller sent in two runs.

Stars eighth-grader Kal Chamberlain pitched four innings and he had six strikeouts.

Denison-Schleswig 15, MVAOCOU 3: The Monarchs scored seven runs in the second inning, and five more in the third inning.

Monarchs senior Trey Brotherton had a homer and two RBIs in the win. Jake Fink also had two hits.

Chase Fox had two hits for the Rams.

Gehlen Catholic 11, Sioux Central 0: Gehlen junior Ryan Augustine turned in a two-run double and he scored twice.

Dylan Lehmann had two hits.

MMCRU 17, H-M-S 2: The Royals jumped out to a nine-run first inning.

Royals senior Preston Astidias had two hits, including a double. Mitchell Schnepf had two hits and three RBIs.

Carson Pick had four strikeouts in four innings.

Jack Mastbergen drove in a run for the Hawks.

Trinity Christian 8, South O’Brien 7: Tigers junior Breck Brummel drove in two RBIs in the win.

Isaiah Brummel struck out eight Wolverines in six innings.

East Sac 6, West Bend-Mallard 4: The Raiders scored thrice in the first inning, once in the third and twice in the fifth.

Preston Mauer had two hits and scored a run. Luke Wernimont had two hits and had two RBIs.

