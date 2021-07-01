PREP BASEBALL: Sioux City East uses three-run third inning to defeat Lewis Central

Woodbury Central 16, River Valley 1: Wildcats junior Dallas Kluender was 2-for- 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs.

He also had a double and a stolen base.

The Wildcats scored all 16 runs in the first three innings.

Ridge View 9, OABCIG 5: The Raptors got back to .500 (11-11), thanks to three runs driven in by Cael Myrtue.

The Raptors’ big inning came in the fourth inning with six.

MVAOCOU 3, West Monona 1: Rams sophomore Kolby Scott held the Spartans to four hits. All four hits were singles.

Scott also had nine strikeouts.

Scott also had a two-hit game, and he drove in two runs.

T.J. Nutt had two hits, too.

MMCRU 4, Harris-Lake Park 0: Royals senior Cade Pepper had a strong game both on the mound and at the plate.

Pepper was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. On the mound, Pepper had 10 strikeouts.

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, BHRV 0: Dutchmen senior Colton Korver threw a complete game shutout, holding the Nighthawks to three hits.