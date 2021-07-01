PREP BASEBALL: Sioux City East uses three-run third inning to defeat Lewis Central

SIOUX CITY — The East High School baseball team scored three runs in the third inning on Wednesday, and that frame helped the Black Raiders beat Lewis Central 5-1.
Black Raiders senior Terrick Thompson was 4-for-4. Kelynn Jacobsen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.
Aiden Haukap and Cael Boever combined to hold the Titans to four hits. Haukap struck out five in five innings, while Boever had two strikeouts in the final two innings.
The Black Raiders have won three of the last four meetings against the Titans.
Lawton-Bronson 13, Westwood 4: Eagles senior Simon Denney knocked in four runs on Wednesday.
The Eagles scored five runs during the third inning.
Matt Peters struck out seven Rebels hitters.
West Lyon 13, George-Little Rock 0: Wildcats senior Jackson Kramer cleared the bases loaded with a triple during the second inning Wednesday to open up the scoring.
Kramer had a two-hit game, and he drove in four runs.
Sioux Center 16, Sheldon 6: Warriors senior Lane Kamerman knocked in four runs Wednesday. He had three doubles.
Taylor DeJager struck out six Orabs in four innings.
Woodbury Central 16, River Valley 1: Wildcats junior Dallas Kluender was 2-for- 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs.
He also had a double and a stolen base.
The Wildcats scored all 16 runs in the first three innings.
Ridge View 9, OABCIG 5: The Raptors got back to .500 (11-11), thanks to three runs driven in by Cael Myrtue.
The Raptors’ big inning came in the fourth inning with six.
MVAOCOU 3, West Monona 1: Rams sophomore Kolby Scott held the Spartans to four hits. All four hits were singles.
Scott also had nine strikeouts.
Scott also had a two-hit game, and he drove in two runs.
T.J. Nutt had two hits, too.
MMCRU 4, Harris-Lake Park 0: Royals senior Cade Pepper had a strong game both on the mound and at the plate.
Pepper was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. On the mound, Pepper had 10 strikeouts.
MOC-Floyd Valley 7, BHRV 0: Dutchmen senior Colton Korver threw a complete game shutout, holding the Nighthawks to three hits.
The Nighthawks had two singles and a double. Alex Godfredsen had that double.
Korver struck out 11 hitters.
Nikolai Wede led MOC-FV with three hits.
Storm Lake 7, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0: Mark Eddie dominated on the mound. Of the 21 outs the Tornadoes recorded, Eddie had 16 strikeouts.
The Midgets were able to scratch one hit off Eddie.
Eddie’s younger brother, Jake Eddie, had a three-hit game, including a double.
Sioux Central 15, Storm Lake St. Mary's 6: The Rebels scored in all seven innings.
Rebels junior Landon Olson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Panthers junior Mason Laven was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Both hits were doubles.