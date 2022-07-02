Prep baseball: Sioux City North upsets Ankeny Centennial in non-conference split

ANKENY, Iowa — The North High School baseball team earned a road split on Saturday against Class 4A fifth-ranked Ankeny Centennial on Saturday.

The Stars beat the Jaguars 8-6 in Game 1, while they lost 17-0 in the second game.

Steven Kling pitched 6 1/3 innings, getting the win.

Ayden Schrunk earned the two-out save, forcing a fly ball and a line drive.

Bishop Heelan 13-3, West 3-6: Heelan senior Ian Gill hit a three-run home run in Game 1, and he ws a triple shy of the cycle.

Sean Schaefer was 2-for-3 with a double.

West senior Drew Benson threw a complete game win on Saturday in Game 2.

Gill also homered in Game 2.

Remsen St. Mary’s 15, Siouxland Christian/Whiting 0: The Hawks won their first-round Class 1A playoff game on Saturday, scoring in all four innings to move on.

Jaxon Bunkers was 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs.

Carter Schorg was 3-for-3 and he homered. Schorg also drove in four runs.

Isaiah Gerrietts struck out eight of the 12 batters he faced. He needed 45 pitches to get through the four-inning game.

Nolan Porter was the lone Siouxland Christian/Whiting hitter who didn’t strike out.

Gehlen Catholic 12, George-Little Rock 1: Jays sophomore Gabe Wiltgen hit a grand slam in the sixth inning that forced the 10-run mercy rule on Saturday.

Carter Kellen and Keaton Logan also had doubles in the game.

Max DeBoer had a double for the Mustangs.

David Begnoche got the win, needing 45 pitches to get through his four-inning stint. He struck out nine.

Friday’s games

East 10, Storm Lake 2: The Black Raiders scored five sixth-inning runs to claim the win over the Tornadoes.

Vinney Pomerson had two RBIs. Aidan Haukap had two hits, and he also drove in a run.

Kaine Young struck out five in 6 1/3 innings.

Carson Lullmann had two hits for the Tornadoes.

Sioux Center 10, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: The Warriors scored seven times during the third inning.

Warriors senior Christian Vietor had two hits, a double and a triple. He drove in three runs,

The Nighthawks had two hits, and senior Sam Remmerde had one of them.

West Lyon 13, Sheldon 3: The Wildcats won on senior night.

Orabs freshman Caleb Huff had two hits and an RBI.

