Prep baseball: Sioux City North upsets Ankeny Centennial in non-conference split

ANKENY, Iowa — The North High School baseball team earned a road split on Saturday against Class 4A fifth-ranked Ankeny Centennial on Saturday.
The Stars beat the Jaguars 8-6 in Game 1, while they lost 17-0 in the second game.
Steven Kling pitched 6 1/3 innings, getting the win.
Ayden Schrunk earned the two-out save, forcing a fly ball and a line drive.
Bishop Heelan 13-3, West 3-6: Heelan senior Ian Gill hit a three-run home run in Game 1, and he ws a triple shy of the cycle.
Sean Schaefer was 2-for-3 with a double.
West senior Drew Benson threw a complete game win on Saturday in Game 2.
Gill also homered in Game 2.
Remsen St. Mary’s 15, Siouxland Christian/Whiting 0: The Hawks won their first-round Class 1A playoff game on Saturday, scoring in all four innings to move on.
Jaxon Bunkers was 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs.
Carter Schorg was 3-for-3 and he homered. Schorg also drove in four runs.
Isaiah Gerrietts struck out eight of the 12 batters he faced. He needed 45 pitches to get through the four-inning game.
Nolan Porter was the lone Siouxland Christian/Whiting hitter who didn’t strike out.
Gehlen Catholic 12, George-Little Rock 1: Jays sophomore Gabe Wiltgen hit a grand slam in the sixth inning that forced the 10-run mercy rule on Saturday.
Carter Kellen and Keaton Logan also had doubles in the game.
Max DeBoer had a double for the Mustangs.
David Begnoche got the win, needing 45 pitches to get through his four-inning stint. He struck out nine.
Friday’s games
East 10, Storm Lake 2: The Black Raiders scored five sixth-inning runs to claim the win over the Tornadoes.
Vinney Pomerson had two RBIs. Aidan Haukap had two hits, and he also drove in a run.
Kaine Young struck out five in 6 1/3 innings.
Carson Lullmann had two hits for the Tornadoes.
Sioux Center 10, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: The Warriors scored seven times during the third inning.
Warriors senior Christian Vietor had two hits, a double and a triple. He drove in three runs,
The Nighthawks had two hits, and senior Sam Remmerde had one of them.
West Lyon 13, Sheldon 3: The Wildcats won on senior night.
Orabs freshman Caleb Huff had two hits and an RBI.