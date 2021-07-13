PREP BASEBALL: Spencer's Reid Tigges homers in Sergeant Bluff-Luton home finale

SERGEANT BLUFF — Spencer's Reed Tigges hit a two-run home run during the third inning, and that helped the Tigers beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-5 in a regular season-game.
Bryce Click had two hits for the Warriors, and he also drove in two runs. Carter Brown also had an RBI single.
PLAYOFF GAMES
WOODBURY CENTRAL 16, WEST MONONA 4: The Wildcats scored early and often in a Class 1A-Substate 8 playoff contest.
They scored four in the second inning, then an eight spot during the fourth.
Max McGill had two hits, both home runs. Eric McGill had four RBIs.
Dallas Kluender and Zak Riley had two RBIs.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4, HINTON 2: Wolfpack senior Treyton Sandbulte was 3-for-3 with a double. Tyson Boer also drove in a run in this Class 2A playoff game.
Ty Van Essen struck out five batters in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Gavin Nelson pitched well for Hinton, as he fanned nine Wolfpack hitters in six innings.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 15, WHITING 0: Boe Harvey, Damon Schmid and Beau Goodwin each had extra-base hits in the blowout win Monday at home. Beau Bubke had a three-hit night in the Class 1A playoff game over Whiting.
Boston Doeschot had three strikeouts in two innings.
LAWTON-BRONSON 10, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Eagles finished the game strong, scoring thrice in the fifth inning then four more in the sixth.
Eagles junior Matt Peters was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 6, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Jays senior Zack Kraft was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Connor Kraft struck out 10 Wolverines.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 5, WESTWOOD 2: The Westerners scored in each of the first five innings Monday in Moville in this playoff game.
Raiden Ericson and Michael Swancutt both held the Rebels to three hits, and both Westerners pitchers combined to six strikeouts.
Sam Mullinex had two hits for A-W.
OABCIG 11, EAST SAC 10 (8): Falcons junior Easton Harms had a three-hit game. He had two RBIs and a triple.
The Falcons opened the game with six runs in the first inning during Monday's Class 2A playoff game.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 10, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 0: Hawks junior Carter Schorg held the Panthers to one hit, and he also struck out 14 batters over five innings Monday in a Class 1A playoff game.
Levi Waldschmitt was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. One of those hits was a triple.
NEWELL-FONDA 10, NORTH UNION 0: Hunter Christiansen had two doubles in the emphatic win Monday in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Christansen and Tanner Gerke both doubled in the win.
Christiansen, Trey Jungers, Beau WIlken and Ryan Greenfield all had two hits.
CENTRAL LYON 5, WEST SIOUX 3: The Lions jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the Class 2A playoff game held in Hinton.
Zach Lutmer was 2-for-4, and his two hits were a triple and a homer. Lutmer also struck out six Falcons hitters.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 7, OKOBOJI 1: Generals senior Lucas Norgaard had a three-hit game in Monday's Class 2A playoff win. He also held the Pioneers to nine strikeouts on the mound.
REGULAR-SEASON GAMES
LE MARS 7, BHRV 4: Bulldogs seniors Carter Arens and Ethan Kuiken each had two hits Monday. Kuiken hit a double, and he scored twice.
Arens, meanwhile, struck out three hitters in 3 2/3 innings.
Nighthawks senior Alex Godfredsen tripled and had two RBIs.