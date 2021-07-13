PREP BASEBALL: Spencer's Reid Tigges homers in Sergeant Bluff-Luton home finale

SERGEANT BLUFF — Spencer's Reed Tigges hit a two-run home run during the third inning, and that helped the Tigers beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-5 in a regular season-game.

Bryce Click had two hits for the Warriors, and he also drove in two runs. Carter Brown also had an RBI single.

PLAYOFF GAMES

WOODBURY CENTRAL 16, WEST MONONA 4: The Wildcats scored early and often in a Class 1A-Substate 8 playoff contest.

They scored four in the second inning, then an eight spot during the fourth.

Max McGill had two hits, both home runs. Eric McGill had four RBIs.

Dallas Kluender and Zak Riley had two RBIs.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4, HINTON 2: Wolfpack senior Treyton Sandbulte was 3-for-3 with a double. Tyson Boer also drove in a run in this Class 2A playoff game.

Ty Van Essen struck out five batters in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.

Gavin Nelson pitched well for Hinton, as he fanned nine Wolfpack hitters in six innings.