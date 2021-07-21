PREP BASEBALL: Unity Christian finds extra gear in win; Van Meter eliminates Alta-Aurelia

Schouten recorded seven strikeouts. He allowed two runs on two hits, and both of them were singles.

Schouten also allowed three walks and a hit batsmen.

The Knights then added five more runs in the seventh inning.

They were patient.

They forced walks and were hit by pitches. They were eager to hit, but stayed focused if there was a pitch outside the plate.

The key hit during that inning came on a two-run single from catcher Blake Vande Vegte.

Vande Vegte isn’t really known for his offense.

He’s the catcher, according to Schoonhoven, who all the pitchers appreciate throwing to.

“He blocks well, and he holds pitches well,” Schoonhoven said. “He does a really nice job of blocking offspeed pitches in the dirt. Anything we can get out of him offensively, that’s just a bonus.”

The Knights had just three hits. Clayton Bosma had the other two, including a first-inning double.

Schoonhoven said that the belief that the Knights could make it to state started last year, when they lost to West Lyon in that substate final.