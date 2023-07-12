ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — The West Lyon High School baseball team used two fifth-inning runs to advance to the Class 2A state tournament while the pitching the defense took care of the rest.

The Wildcats beat Forest City, 2-0, in the 2A Substate 1 championship on Tuesday at Hess-Limberg Field in Estherville to clinch a spot at the state tournament in Carroll at Merchant Park.

In the opening round at state, the fourth-seeded Wildcats (24-2) will take on fifth-seeded Van Buren County (26-3) on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

West Lyon got RBIs from Tate Hawf and Korey McKenney. The Wildcats' runs scored came from Mason Ver Meer and Spencer Ver Meer.

The Wildcts' one hit came by Hawf, which came in his leadoff at-bat in the bottom of the first inning, but West Lyon managed to produce runs by reaching an addition four times via walk and two more batter hit by pitches.

Hawf and hit by a pitch and McKenney was walked to bring in the Wildcat runs as both came with the bases loaded.

McKenney was the winning pitcher as he threw a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

The program made its first trip to state in 1978, and the Wildcats made it five times from 1988 to 1996, then most recently in 2020.

The Wildcats are a combined 4-7 in games played at state.

Forest City (19-8) threated in the seventh when Omar Baez doubled, but it came with two outs. Although the Indians' next hitter, Ryan Lichtsinn, was hit by a pitch, West Lyon was able to get out of it and seal the win.

Both West Lyon runs were charged to Tommy Miller, who took the loss.

The Wildcats scraped enough together to get the win despite the lack of hits and a defensive error, but ensured themselves a chance by not allowing Forest City to gain any momentum throughout the proceedings.