The Sioux City West High School baseball team was able to score an upset win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Game 1 of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at West High, but the Warriors rebounded in Game 2 for a split of Tuesday's two-game set.

West took the opening game, 4-2, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton held off the Wolverine sweep by taking Game 2, 4-0.

West scored just its third conference win in 18 games and moved to 4-19 overall. All four runs came in the bottom of the fourth in the Wolverines' win.

SB-L (15-6, 11-5) bounced back by holding West to four hits in the nightcap. Tylar Lutgen got the pitching win. Brayden Kerr, Carter Brown and Tate Loffswold all drove in runs for the Warriors in their win.

CB Lincoln 6-4, Class 3A No. 6 Bishop Heelan 2-14: Bishop Heelan was stunned by Council Bluffs Lincoln in Game 1 of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader, but recovered in Game 2 to earn the split at Jon Lieber Field in Council Bluffs.

Heelan (17-7, 14-4 MRAC) went for two hits in the first game, but erupted for 11 in the second, including four doubles and a Brady Baker home run. Hunter Wauhob, Baker and George Tsiobanos had two hits each. Baker and Jack White each ended Game 2 with three RBIs.

Bennett Olsen got the Game 1 win for Lincoln (5-16, 7-9) while Heelan's Raiden Ericson took the loss in the opener.

SC North 9-12, CB Jefferson 6-6: Sioux City North ended a three-game losing skid to sweep a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at North High School against Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Fortunately for North (17-8, 13-5 MRAC), only one of the three defeats came in conference play.

Lochlin Jackson and Steven Kling were the winning pitchers for the Stars. Ayden Schrunk had five hits and six RBIs between the two games with two runs scored.

Jefferson (5-16, 3-15) last beat North in 2020. The Stars have since won 12 straight over the Yellow Jackets.

SC East 16-12, Le Mars 1-4: The Black Raiders didn't waste any time in grabbing a lead as Sioux City East took an 11-0 lead after one inning of play in Game 1 in its Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at home.

East (15-9, 11-7 MRAC) then jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one frame in Game 2.

Lincoln Colling and Brecken Schossow were the winning pitchers for the Black Raiders.

Le Mars (9-11, 8-10) was held to nine hits combined over the two games.