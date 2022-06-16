Prep baseball: Westwood edges MVAOCOU in late innings

MAPLETON, Iowa — The Westwood High School baseball team broke a three-game losing streak to MVAOCOU on Wednesday night with an 8-7 road win over the Rams.

The Rams led 4-2 after the first inning, but the Rebels scored five unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings.

Both teams had four hits, and neither team had a multi-hit batter.

Westwood sophomore Micke Hansen had two RBIs.

Rams junior T.J. Nutt had two RBIs and a double.

Le Mars 13, North 1: The Stars (5-17) were held to one hit, which was a double from freshman Cael Walrod.

Hinton 12, Trinity Christian 0: The Blackhawks (13-2) jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first inning.

Gavin Nelson held the Tigers to four hits while he struck out 12.

Ty Ridgway had two hits for the Blackhawks and he hit a double.

Alec DeBoer had two of Trinity’s hits.

Remsen St. Mary’s 15, South O’Brien 0: Hawks junior Jaxon Bunkers had a two-hit game while driving in two RBIs.

Bunkers was also the pitcher for the Hawks, and he retired all 12 batters he faced.

The Hawks have allowed one hit in the last three games.

MOC-Floyd Valley 9, West Lyon 8 (11): The game was tied at 4-4 after seven innings, and neither team scored in the eighth or ninth innings.

Then, in the 10th inning, the Dutch scored twice, but so did the Wildcats in their half of the 10th.

The Dutch scored thrice in the 11th inning, while West Lyon did twice.

Dutch freshman Blake Aalbers was 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Carter Aalbers had a three-hit game with a double.

Cherokee 4, Western Christian 2: The Braves won their 13th game of the season by scoring two runs in the eighth inning.

Sam Kach had a three-hit game and knocked in two runs.

Joe Benson had 16 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings for Cherokee.

Hunter Hofland stuck out four in seven innings as the Wolfpack starting pitcher.

MMCRU 3, Akron-Westfield 2: Royals junior Branden Whited had two hits in the win on Wednesday.

KC Nicks had four strikeouts in five innings.

Gehlen Catholic 8, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: The Jays’ biggest scoring inning was three in the sixth.

Ryan Livermore was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. David Begnoche had seven strikeouts.

The Hawks were held to three hits.

Alta-Aurelia 9, Sioux Central 0: Warriors sophomore Cale Brechwald notched 10 strikeouts in six innings in the win.

Tanner Randall knocked in three runs for the Warriors, which moved to 9-5.

Unity Christian 9, Harris-Lake Park 1: Knights senior James Bouma was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Braeden Bosma had three RBIs and a double.

Sioux Center 5, Okoboji 2: The Warriors scored thrice in the seventh inning to clinch the win.

Brett Schouten was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Roy Blankers hit a double for the Pioneers.

Spencer 18, Spirit Lake 8: The Tigers scored their runs on 12 hits, and started off with a nine-run first inning.

Cooper Griffin hit a home run and had four RBIs. Devin Dirkx was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Isaac Early was 2-for-3 for the Idnains and he had a double.

Central Lyon 14, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Reece Vander Zee turned in a five-inning no-hitter. He struck out 12 batters while walking two.

Mason Gerleman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 10, Storm Lake 4: The Tornadoes scored twice during the third and fifth innings. Aiden Phillips was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple.

