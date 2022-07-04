Prep baseball: Woodbury Central, Kingsley-Pierson earn emphatic wins to start playoffs

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team scored 13 runs in the third inning on Saturday 20-1 at home over River Valley.

Boston Doeschot was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Damon Schmid scored three runs and he knocked in two. He also pitched an inning and struck out the side.

Evan Neumann pitched two innings and he fanned five.

Lawton-Bronson 7, Westwood 2: Eagles junior Brayden Williams was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Woodbury Central 10, Glidden-Ralston 0: Wildcats junior Kyan Schultzen threw a one-hit, five-inning shutout on Saturday night.

Schultzen fanned nine Glidden-Ralston battres.

Luke Paulsen homered as part of a 2-for-3 night. He had three RBIs.

Oliver Denney pitched 3 1/3 innings, and struck out four.

West Monona 2, Ridge View 0: The Spartans won their seventh game of the season with the first-round game over the Raptors.

Spartans senior J.J. Lander pitched the entirety of the game, and he struck out 10 batters. He also had a hit.

Spartans sophomore Jack Jamison had two RBIs.

Tracin Price also pitched a good game for Ridge View. The Raptors junior had nine strikeouts.

Spirit Lake 7, Sheldon 1: The Indians won their eighth game of the season.

Indians senior Drew Deitering had two hits and a stolen base.

Jake Cornwall struck out 15 batters.

Southeast Valley 11, East Sac 1: Preston Mauer had a hit and an RBI for the Black Raiders in the loss.

West Lyon 7, Western Christian 1: Wildcats senior Dawson Ripperda had three hits in the win.

Wildcats senior Kael Blauwet drove in three runs in the win.

Jeremiah Kredit doubled for the Wolfpack and struck out three batters in the season-ending loss.

