Prep roundup: Bishop Heelan girls soccer clinches spot at state tournament

NEOLA, IOWA--For the 19th time in the past 22 years, Bishop Heelan girls soccer is headed back to the state tournament.
On Friday afternoon at Neola City Park, the Crusaders clinched their spot at the big show, with a 3-0 victory over Tri-Center in the Class 1A, Region 1 Championship.
Heelan took an early lead with a goal in the first half, and then added two more in the back half of the game for the 3-0 win.
The win marks the third consecutive season that the Crusaders will play at state. The program has been a regular presence at the tournament, missing it only three times since 1999.
The Iowa girls state tournament will take place on June 8,9, and 11 at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Baseball
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team swept Council Bluffs Lincoln on Thursday in a Missouri River Conference doubleheader.
The Warriors won Game 1, 5-2, then earned a 12-2 win in the nightcap.
Bryce Click nearly went the distance on the mound during Game 1. He threw 6 2/3 innings, and he allowed the two runs on two hits. He walked seven and he recorded two strikeouts.
Aidan Sieperda got the save, getting the final out via strikeout.
Click also drove in three runs.
Easton Wheeler was 2-for-2, and Cole Conlon was 3-for-4.
Sieperda turned right around to get the start in Game 2, and he struck out eight in five innings. He allowed one run off three hits.
Sieperda also had three RBIs at the plate.
Jake Hamilton doubled and had three RBIs.
Woodbury Central 13, Cherokee 2: Carter Bleil was 3-for-3 in Thursday’s win over the Braves.
Kaleb Bleil, Zac Riley, Eric McGill and Max McGill each knocked in two runs.
Luke Paulsen had four strikeouts during the five-inning outing.
East 21-11, North 4-8 8: The Black Raiders swept a doubleheader on Thursday against North, as East's offense exploded for 32 runs.
East scored 13 runs in the first inning of Game 1, and totaled 16 hits as an offense, as senior Kaleb Nutt led the way with four hits and five RBI. In the nightcap, East added 10 more hits, with junior Aiden Haukap leading the team with four hits and seven RBI.
Le Mars 7-1, Sioux City West 4-3: The West baseball team split a doubleheader on Thursday against Le Mars. The Bulldogs beat the Wolverines in Game 1 by a 7-4 score, and in Game 2, West beat the Bulldogs in a pitcher's duel, 3-1.
West had nine hits in the first game, and led 4-0 going into the fifth inning. Over the final three frames, the Bulldogs scored one, three, and three runs to capture the win. West also had nine hits in Game 2, and pitcher Drew Benson three a complete game, with three strikeouts and just one run allowed.
Denison-Schleswig 8, Harlan 5: The Monarchs beat Harlan on Thursday by an 8-5 score. Denison stormed back from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning, and four runs in the fifth.
Pitcher Evan Turin went six innings and struck out five for the Monarchs.
Central Lyon 9, Sioux Central 8: Central Lyon beat Sioux Central on Thursday, 9-8, to earn the Lions first victory of the season. Central Lyon had only seven hits in the game, by scored their runs because of 12 walks from the Sioux Central pitching staff.
MOC-Floyd Valley 18, George-Little Rock 2: MOC-Floyd Valley beat the Mustangs, 18-2, on Thursday, as the Dutchmen took a big lead by scoring 15 runs in the second innings. With the win, MOC-Floyd Valley improved to 6-1 on the season.
Softball
SIOUX CITY —The East High School softball team scored 29 total runs during a doubleheader on Thursday in a sweep over North on the Stars’ campus.
East won Game 1, 12-0, while it won Game 2 17-4.
Black Raiders pitcher Evie Larson held the Stars to two hits, but she also made a big impact at the plate.
Larson recorded six RBIs and she hit a home run. The Black Raiders scored eight runs in the fifth inning to force the mercy rule.
Maddie Hase also had three hits and three RBis.
The Stars scored first in Game 2, as Courtney Johnson hit a sacrifice fly during the first inning.
East responded to score six in the second inning. The big hit came from Olivia Mentzer, as she had a two-run double.
Mentzer also pitched for East. She allowed five hits and struck out one.
L.J. Woods and Ataviah VanBuren also got RBIs for the Stars.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-10, C.B. Lincoln 10-5: The Warriors scored five runs in the fifth inning Thursday during Game 1 to spark the road sweep over the Lynx.
In that inning, the Warriors rallied four hits and a sacrifice fly. Kylie Kerr and Ella Skinner each had an RBI double.
Addie Brown and Cory Griebel also had RBI singles while Elise Evans-Murphy recorded a sacrifice fly.
Skinner was 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and Kerr had three hits in Game 1.
The Warriors also scored five times during the second inning of Game 2. There, Kerr had the key hit with a two-run single.
Skinner, Kerr and Brown had a two-hit game.
Warriors pitcher Kamea VanKalsbeek allowed no earned runs while striking out five.
Westwood 5, Woodbine 3: Jaeden Ferris was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Katie Muenchrath also knocked in two runs.
The Rebels scored four of their runs during the sixth inning.
Rebels senior Holly Holtz got the win in the circle, as she allowed six hits. Holtz also had nine strikeouts.
Woodbury Central 10, Cherokee 2: Sydney Fickbohm held the Braves to two hits, and neither run she allowed was earned.
Lindsie Graff homered twice in Thursday’s win. Wildcats senior Emma DeStigter was 4-for-4, and she also hit two homers.
Sheldon 11, South O’Brien 1: The Wolverines mustered just two hits, both singles by Hannah Dau and Jinger Nieuwenhuis. Nieuwenhuis had the run-producing hit.
Kourtney Dekker led the Orabs in the circle with eight strikeouts. The Orabs are off to a 5-0 start.
Bishop Heelan 10-15, Council Bluffs 0-1: The Bishop Heelan softball team crushed Council Bluffs Jefferson in a doubleheader on Thursday, as the Crusaders beat the Yellow Jackets by scores of 10-0, and 15-1. With the wins, Heelan improved to 8-2 on the season.