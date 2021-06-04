Prep roundup: Bishop Heelan girls soccer clinches spot at state tournament

Le Mars 7-1, Sioux City West 4-3: The West baseball team split a doubleheader on Thursday against Le Mars. The Bulldogs beat the Wolverines in Game 1 by a 7-4 score, and in Game 2, West beat the Bulldogs in a pitcher's duel, 3-1.

West had nine hits in the first game, and led 4-0 going into the fifth inning. Over the final three frames, the Bulldogs scored one, three, and three runs to capture the win. West also had nine hits in Game 2, and pitcher Drew Benson three a complete game, with three strikeouts and just one run allowed.

Denison-Schleswig 8, Harlan 5: The Monarchs beat Harlan on Thursday by an 8-5 score. Denison stormed back from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning, and four runs in the fifth.

Pitcher Evan Turin went six innings and struck out five for the Monarchs.

Central Lyon 9, Sioux Central 8: Central Lyon beat Sioux Central on Thursday, 9-8, to earn the Lions first victory of the season. Central Lyon had only seven hits in the game, by scored their runs because of 12 walks from the Sioux Central pitching staff.