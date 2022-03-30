PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan tennis defeats Vermillion in season opener

Boys tennis

Bishop Heelan 9, Vermillion 0: The Crusaders opened their season by gaining a sweep over the Tanagers on Tuesday.

Jacob Liewer won in the No. 1 singles match with a 10-1 win over Caden Mandernach.

Luke Ernesti then won the No. 2 match 10-3, while Jason Breen won the No. 3 singles match at 10-1.

Carter Kuehl beat Hayden Fogelman in the No. 4 singles match 10-5, while Nathan Lawler topped Grant Freeling, 10-1.

Nick Miller won his No. 6 singles match 10-2 over Mason Freeling.

All three doubles matches won by Heelan were by way of 10-2 scores.

Yankton then beat the Crusaders 9-0 in matches. Miller scored the most set points in his match (three) over Miles Krajewski.

Boys soccer

Sioux City East 3, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Sioux City East boys soccer team kicked off its season with a strong performance against Denison-Schleswig, as the Black Raiders beat the Monarchs, 3-1.

East scored two goals in the first half and one in the second to earn the season-opening win.

The Black Raiders will play Thursday, at Lewis Central, while Denison-Schleswig will host Creston on Friday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer team started its season in victorious fashion on Tuesday, as the Warriors took down MOC-Floyd Valley, 2-0.

The Warriors scored one goal each in the first and second half, as Dutchmen goal-tender Brandon Keunen had 12 saves on the evening.

SB-L will host Glenwood on Thursday, while MOC-Floyd Valley will play host Western Christian on Monday.

South Sioux 7, Gross Catholic 2: The South Sioux boys soccer team walloped Gross Catholic at home on Tuesday, 7-2.

The Cardinals scored five goals in the first half and two goals in the second half, as six different South Sioux players scored goals.

Riquelme Valdovinos, Jose Ruiz, Gustavo Garcia, Luis Manzo, and Greco Alvarez all scored one goal, while Eban Avalos hit the net twice.

Valdovinos also had a pair of assists in the game. As a team, South Sioux finished with 11 shots on goal.

The win improves the Cardinals record to 1-2 on the season. South Sioux will play again on Thursday, at Creighton Prep.

Girls soccer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton and MOC-Floyd Valley girls battled to a 0-0 tie on Tuesday, as the Warriors fell to 0-1-1 on the season.

Boys baseball

Mount Michael Benedictine 10, South Sioux 0: The South Sioux City High School baseball team got blown out for the second consecutive game on Tuesday, as the Cardinals lost to Mount Michael Benedictine, 10-0, one night after losing to Omaha Gross Catholic by a 15-1 score.

The Cardinals managed just four hits in the game, while the South Sioux pitching staff allowed 12 hits and nine RBI to the visiting Knights. Travis McCabe, Nicholas Rogge, Darrius Helms, and Kaleb Junge were the four who had base knocks for the Cardinals.

Senior Max Vossen got the win for the Knights after throwing four innings, allowing just three hits and no runs. For South Sioux, Kaine Young got the loss after giving up 12 hits and 10 runs over five innings, with five of those runs being earned.

South Sioux will play Thursday, at Omaha Skutt Catholic.

