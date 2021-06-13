Prep roundup: East baseball splits doubleheader with Southeast Polk

Spirit Lake 11, Mason City 0; River Valley 9, Spirit Lake 8: The Spirit Lake softball team earned a split on Saturday at its home tournament, as the Indians beat Mason City, 11-0, and then lost to River Valley in the nightcap, 9-8.

In the first game against the Mohawks, the Indians allowed just five hits.

Mason City junior Laina Duncan had one of the team's hits, while freshman pitchers Gwen Fiser and Adyson Evans gave up five and six runs, respectively.

In the second game, River Valley led by three runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Indians scored two in the bottom half, but fell one one short of sending the game into extras.

With the loss, the Indians fell to 13-6, while River Valley improved to 13-5.

Sioux Center 8, Mason City 6; Central Springs 13, Sioux Center 1: The Sioux City softball team split a doubleheader on Saturday at Spirit Lake, as the Warriors beat Mason City by an 8-6 score, and then fell to No. 1 ranked Central Springs in Game 2, 13-1.

In the second game, the Panthers finished the day with 17 hits, while junior Kaylea Fessler finishing with four hits, including a double and a home run, two runs scored, and four RBI.