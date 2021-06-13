Prep roundup: East baseball splits doubleheader with Southeast Polk

The Sioux City East baseball team split a doubleheader on Saturday against Southeast Polk, as the Black Raiders saw their four-game winning streak snapped with an 8-1 loss in Game 1, and then bounced back with a 3-1 victory in Game 2.
East scored one run in the first inning, and two more in the fourth to snag the win, while the pitching staff held the Rams to just four hits.
With the win, the Black Raiders improved to 13-3 on the season.
Baseball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-19, Carlisle 14-6: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team split a doubleheader on Saturday against Carlisle, as the Warriors dropped Game 1 to the Wildcats, 14-10, and then crushed them in Game 2, 19-6.
SBL had 14 hits and nine walks as an offense in Game 2, with junior Aiden Sieperda finishing with a single, a double, a home run, four runs scored, and three RBI.
Senior Matthew McCroy also had three hits in the game.
The win brings SBL's record back to .500, at 7-7.
West Lyon 11, Akron-Westfield 1; Gehlen Catholic 5, West Lyon 2: West Lyon baseball split a doubleheader at its own tournament on Saturday, as the Wildcats beat Akron-Westfield by an 11-1 score, and then fell to Gehlen Catholic, 5-2.
West Lyon had 12 hits in the first game, including four doubles, while sophomore pitcher Korey McKenney struck out six batters over five innings of work.
In Game 2, Gehlen Catholic held the Wildcats to six hits, with only a two-spot in the second inning to show on the scoreboard.
West Lyon is now 7-3 on the season, while Gehlen Catholic is 10-5.
Western Christian 12, Akron-Westfield 2: Akron-Westfield dropped its second game of the day Saturday afternoon, as the Westerners followed up their 11-1 loss to West Lyon with a 12-2 loss to Western Christian.
The Westerners had only four hits on the day, while the Wolfpack had 10 base knocks, including a triple from second baseman Scott Van Huelvelen.
Softball
Denison-Schleswig 10, Carroll 5, Denison-Schleswig 14, OABCIG 2: The Denison-Schleswig softball team scored a pair of wins on Saturday at the OABCIG Tournament, as the Monarchs took down Carroll, 10-5, and then beat OABCIG, 14-2.
In the first game, the Monarchs had 12 hits, including a home run from junior Kira Langenfield.
In Game 2, the Monarchs scored their 14 runs on nine hits and eight walks.
With the wins, Denison improved to 11-5, while OABCIG falls to 0-14.
Spirit Lake 11, Mason City 0; River Valley 9, Spirit Lake 8: The Spirit Lake softball team earned a split on Saturday at its home tournament, as the Indians beat Mason City, 11-0, and then lost to River Valley in the nightcap, 9-8.
In the first game against the Mohawks, the Indians allowed just five hits.
Mason City junior Laina Duncan had one of the team's hits, while freshman pitchers Gwen Fiser and Adyson Evans gave up five and six runs, respectively.
In the second game, River Valley led by three runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Indians scored two in the bottom half, but fell one one short of sending the game into extras.
With the loss, the Indians fell to 13-6, while River Valley improved to 13-5.
Sioux Center 8, Mason City 6; Central Springs 13, Sioux Center 1: The Sioux City softball team split a doubleheader on Saturday at Spirit Lake, as the Warriors beat Mason City by an 8-6 score, and then fell to No. 1 ranked Central Springs in Game 2, 13-1.
In the second game, the Panthers finished the day with 17 hits, while junior Kaylea Fessler finishing with four hits, including a double and a home run, two runs scored, and four RBI.
Pitcher Cooper Klaahsen went four innings and struck out seven Sioux Center hitters.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Sioux Center.
Newell-Fonda 11, Kuemper Catholic 2; Newell-Fonda 7, Roland-Story 3: The Newell-Fonda softball team extended its winning streak to 17 games on Saturday with a pair of victories at the OABCIG tournament.
The Mustangs beat Kuemper Catholic by an 11-2 score, and then took down Roland-Story, 7-3.
Newell-Fonda had only three hits in the 7-3 win, by scored thanks to five errors from the Norsemen defense.
The Mustangs are 18-1 on the season.
Sioux Central 12, South O'Brien 8, Sioux Central 8, Ridge View 2: The Sioux Central softball team won both of its games Saturday at South O'Brien, as the Rebels beat the host team by a 12-8 score, and then beat Ridge View, 8-2.
Sioux Central had 11 hits in the second game, and 10 in the first.
In the first game, sophomore Berley Johannsen and Halle Laursen each hit home runs, while the team finished with three extra base hits in the nightcap.
With the wins, Sioux Central improved to 11-5.
Akron-Westfield 10, Alta-Aurelia 0: The Akron-Westfield softball team beat Alta-Aurelia by a 10-0 score on Saturday, as the Westerners improved to 11-1 on the season.
The Warriors managed just three hits in the game, all of which were singles.
Akron-Westfield has now won eight consecutive games.
Remsen St. Mary's 13, Woodbury Central 5; Remsen St. Mary's 12, Storm Lake 2: Remsen St. Mary's softball won its 10th and 11th consecutive games on Saturday, as the Hawks scored wins over both Woodbury Central and Storm Lake.
The Hawks had 12 hits against the Wildcats, while senior starter Brittany Johnson allowed four hits and eight walks over six innings. Against the Tornadoes, the Hawks' offense had nine hits and seven RBI, while freshman Maria Cronin allowed three hits over four innings, while striking out six batters.