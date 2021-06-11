Prep roundup: East baseball wallops Heelan

In the first game, West scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to take the commanding lead. In Game 2, they scored four in the first, one in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth, and five in the fifth.

West is now 6-7 overall, while Jefferson is 0-10.

Le Mars 5-12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0: Le Mars bounced back from a Tuesday loss with a doubleheader sweep on Thursday over SBL. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors by scores of 5-4 and 12-0.

The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 2, to end it via mercy rule. With the win, Le Mars is now 9-5, while SBL fell to 6-6.

Storm Lake 10, Emmetsburg 4: Storm Lake baseball improved to 11-2 on the season with a 10-4 Thursday night win over Emmetsburg. The Tornadoes ended the night with nine hits, including a home run from sophomore Edgar Barriero.

On the mound, junior Sam Dvergsten struck out seven batters over six innings.

Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Algona 6: The ELC baseball team extended its winning streak to five games with a 10-6 Thursday night win over Algona.

The Midgets are now 8-2 on the season.