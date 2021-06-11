Prep roundup: East baseball wallops Heelan

The Sioux City East baseball team stomped Bishop Heelan on Thursday in a doubleheader, as the Black Raiders beat the Crusaders by scores of 9-0, and 8-1.
East managed only five hits in the first game, but scored thanks to nine walks. In Game 2, the Black Raiders had eight hits, all of which were singles, and scored three runs in both the second and fifth innings.
East is now 12-2 overall, and 12-0 in conference play. With the losses, Heelan fell to 8-6.
Baseball
Sioux City North 13-6, Council Bluffs Lincoln 8-10: The Sioux City North baseball team split a Thursday doubleheader against Council Bluffs Lincoln, as the Stars won Game 1, 13-8, and then fell in Game 2 by a 10-6 score.
In Game 1, Stars freshman Dayton Harrell had three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored, along with a stolen bases. North had 14 hits in the game. In the nightcap, the Lynx toppled the Stars by scoring 10 runs.
North now stands at 3-14 on the season.
Sioux City West 17-16, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1-0: The Sioux City West baseball team crushed Jefferson on Thursday in a double-header, as the Wolverines beat the Yellow Jackets by a combined score of 33-1.
In the first game, West scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to take the commanding lead. In Game 2, they scored four in the first, one in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth, and five in the fifth.
West is now 6-7 overall, while Jefferson is 0-10.
Le Mars 5-12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0: Le Mars bounced back from a Tuesday loss with a doubleheader sweep on Thursday over SBL. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors by scores of 5-4 and 12-0.
The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 2, to end it via mercy rule. With the win, Le Mars is now 9-5, while SBL fell to 6-6.
Storm Lake 10, Emmetsburg 4: Storm Lake baseball improved to 11-2 on the season with a 10-4 Thursday night win over Emmetsburg. The Tornadoes ended the night with nine hits, including a home run from sophomore Edgar Barriero.
On the mound, junior Sam Dvergsten struck out seven batters over six innings.
Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Algona 6: The ELC baseball team extended its winning streak to five games with a 10-6 Thursday night win over Algona.
The Midgets are now 8-2 on the season.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 8, Sibley-Ocheyedan 3: The Boyden-Hull baseball team improved to 3-1 with an 8-3 win on Thursday night over Sibley-Ocheyedan. The Nighthawks scored five runs in the top of the sixth innings, and had 13 total hits in the game, three of them from senior Alex Godfredsen.
Godfredsen had two runs scored, two RBI, and two stolen bases, along with two doubles and a triple.
Kingsley-Pierson 8, Treynor 1: The Kingsley-Pierson baseball team improved to 12-0 with an 8-1 Thursday night win over Treynor. The Panthers had nine hits in the ballgame, while the Cardinals finished with just three.
K-P sophomore Beau Bubke had three hits in the game, along with two RBI.
Softball
Bishop Heelan 10-18, Sioux City East 5-5: Bishop Heelan softball swept aside East on Thursday night in a doubleheader, as the Crusaders toppled the Black Raiders, 10-5, and 18-5.
Heelan had 13 hits in the second game, including home runs from sophomores Kenley Meis and Marin Frazee. East sophomore Alexy Jones also hit a big fly, and finished the night with two hits.
Heelan improves to 14-4, while East is now 9-9.
Council Bluffs Jefferson 13, Sioux City West 10: The West softball team fell to 0-15 after a Thursday night loss to Jefferson.
Sioux City North 12-3: Council Bluffs Lincoln 5-13: The Stars split a Thursday night doubleheader with Lincoln. North took the first game by a score of 12-5, while Lincoln took Game 2, 13-3.
The Lynx had 11 hits in the nightcap, along with seven walks.
Le Mars 8-13, SBL 0-4: The Le Mars softball team improved to 12-6 on the season after a doubleheader sweep of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors 8-0, and 13-4.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 3, Sioux Central 2: Estherville-Lincoln Central took the one-run lead in the top of the seventh of Thursday night's game against Sioux Central, and the Midgets scored a 3-2 win. ELC is now 10-4 on the season, while the Rebels are 8-5.